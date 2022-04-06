Tax collections see gain, mayor tells Magnolia

MAGNOLIA -- Mayor Parnell Vann delivered his annual State of the City report during the Magnolia City Council's regular meeting on Monday.

He said his focus has been on improvements to the police force, fire department and the city's water distribution system.

Vann also said that despite a millage cut that decreased property tax revenues, sales tax collections were up significantly.

"City sales tax increased from the previous year... That calculates to $126,000 better than the year prior," he said.

The city also began the process of modernizing its water distribution system by replacing cast iron water mains with PVC. Vann said he hopes to obtain more grants to allow for continued modernization.

Vann touted other accomplishments including the construction of a new city shop and the purchase of a new back-hoe and dump-truck, using mainly proceeds from the sales of the old equipment.

Vann also highlighted the city's safe Halloween event and a "Shop with a Cop" event at Christmas time that had an all-time high attendance.

CITY SERVICES

The city inspector's office issued almost $4,000,000 in the 2021 year, Vann said, noting that potential property buyers should check how a property is zoned before purchase.

The inspector's office also helped to clean up seven dilapidated structures, Vann said, adding that dilapidated structures and vehicles can be reported to the inspector by calling 870-234-6767.

Vann said the Magnolia Fire Department responded to 184 incidents in 2021. There are currently 12 full-time and 11 volunteer firefighters on staff.

Renovations to the fire department, including its expansion into the old police station, have been completed and paid in full, Vann said. The city received a new rescue truck from working with the Columbia County Quorum Court. There are currently five trained EMTs and one paramedic at the Fire Department, Vann said. The city plans to hire two more EMTs.

Fire drills will also start occurring more regularly thanks to covid-19 restrictions being lifted.

The Magnolia Police Department responded to over 4,000 incidents during 2021, Vann said, noting that they were short-staffed the majority of the year.

Police Chief Todd Dew is currently taking applications for patrol, and Vann encouraged minorities and women to apply. New hires are offered temporary housing and help with moving expenses, he said. Potential applicants should call Dew at 870-234-3765 to apply.

In February 2021, the new police department was opened at the Harvey Couch Business Park and a substation was put in where the old station was located. The city does not owe any money on the new building, Vann noted.

"This was a goal from 2011," he said. "It just takes money."

A new training center at the police department allows multiple services to train in Magnolia which saves the city time and money, Vann said. The Columbia County Foundation gave the grant to establish a gym at the police department where officers can exercise. Two new officers were hired in 2021.

Vann also highlighted K9 Officer Bret and his handler, Officer Liz Colvin.

Magnolia had no state Health Department issues in 2021, Vann said, with water loss coming in at only 9%, significantly lower than the goal of 15%.

New staff has been hired at the water treatment plant, which now supplies 40% of the water in Magnolia. Chemical needs have been reduced for both the plant and wells, Vann said.

The city is also looking for new hires for the wastewater treatment plant. The city also improved water quality by repairing the seals on manholes and manhole covers throughout the city, and plans to continue to do so, Vann said.

Russell Thomas, manager of the treatment plant, has made multiple improvements to the tools and vehicles used in wastewater treatment. He has also produced 48 metric tons of biowaste-derived fertilizer alternatives. Vann recommended anyone looking for fertilizer contact Thomas at 870-234-2454 for the fertilizer alternative, which he said has everything needed except lime and can be purchased at a rate of $100 per 2,500 pounds.

AMENITIES

Vann noted that Eastside Park received new playground equipment and will soon have a new splash pad, waterpark and skatepark as well as new state-of-the-art bathrooms with metal toilets and sinks.

The Magnolia Municipal Airport, managed by Brad Hamm, has been making improvements to the hanger, which were paid for by the Airport Foundation, Vann said.

An ongoing brand identity project was completed with a new city logo, seal and mural.

The city also has worked on making Magnolia an Act Work Ready Community to comply with an initiative by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. According to the Work Ready Communities website, cities can be certified as "work ready" by earning credentials in areas including literacy rates, applied math capabilities and workplace other factors.

The goals for 2022 and 2023 are to purchase street paving equipment, hire new police officers, make park improvements, work on the Pittman property, work on the Fountain Plaza property and continue manhole rehabilitation, Vann said.

Vann ended his address by thanking city employees.

"Without them, none of this would be possible," he said.

Vann also noted several personal losses during his address, including that of his father and Pastor Tommy Ellis, who he said was a dear friend.