Term’s wrap-up spurs reflection for Hutchinson

With less than one year left in his tenure, Gov. Asa Hutchinson joked that he was not quite ready to leave office in January.

Hutchinson, who is term-limited, quipped that like college athletes, governors deserve to get an "extra year of eligibility" because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Now, I know that would disrupt a few things about this election, so we're not going to go down that path," Hutchinson said.

The governor was the keynote speaker Tuesday night at the 37th annual North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce banquet at Simmons Bank Arena. Hutchinson, who said he was reluctant to reminisce on his governorship because "we got some things to do still," looked back on his time in office.

Hutchinson spoke about the bitter political divide between Americans. The governor reflected on Ronald Reagan, a "consistent conservative" who he said was also a pragmatist and optimist.

"He was pragmatic, he could work across the aisle with [Speaker of the House] Tip O'Neill, Democratic leader, and say we got to get some things done for our country," Hutchinson said. "And they did it together in a very pragmatic way."

Speaking to North Little Rock's business elite, Hutchinson talked about some of his accomplishments as governor, which included cutting the state's income tax, increasing pay for teachers and overseeing Arkansas' relatively low unemployment rate of 3.1%.

On business, Hutchinson said he made Arkansas more friendly to tech businesses, pushing more funding for computer science programs and recruiting what he calls "the future of mobility" companies that include businesses invested in autonomous vehicles and drones.

Hutchinson said the state's investment in expanding broadband service, with federal help, to rural communities will help improve the state's standing as a potential tech hub.

"When it comes to the infrastructure investment, we're going to get a significant amount of federal money this year," Hutchinson said. "We invested our state money because we want to make sure that there is broadband access to every rural community in Arkansas."

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick introduced Hutchinson, commending the governor for his leadership during the covid-19 pandemic and saying that when people asked him about the pandemic, Hartwick deferred to the governor's recommendations during his daily covid briefings.

"I say, we're going to do exactly what my governor says we should do," Hartwick said.

Hutchinson also said keeping schools open and reducing covid-restrictions was the right move, keeping businesses running.

Bobby Gosser Jr., chairman of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, served as emcee for the festivities which included awards and video presentations touting local successes.

Charles Morgan, chairman and chief executive officer of North Little Rock-based First Orion, spoke of the state being business-friendly, saying "There are so many wonderful places in Arkansas. People in places like San Francisco are figuring this out now."

Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Derrell Hartwick, son of Mayor Terry Hartwick, revealed a new logo for the chamber.

Some of the city's recent business accomplishments included the opening of an Amazon warehouse, the relocation of Montrose Environmental Group's headquarters from Irvine, Calif. to North Little Rock and the expansion of manufacturing jobs including at L'Oreal and Caterpillar.

Hutchinson praised the city's Argenta Arts District, which has become a hub for boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants saying he and First Lady Susan Hutchinson enjoy dining out in North Little Rock.

"You have so much to offer this community and our state," Hutchinson said. "The home of the [Arkansas] Travelers, Simmons [Bank] Arena, growing technology businesses and your new justice center."