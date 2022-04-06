Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after crash along I-40 in St. Francis County

A Kentucky man died Monday after his motorcycle struck cable barrier posts along Interstate 40 in St. Francis County, troopers said.

The wreck happened shortly before 9:30 a.m., near the Wheatley exit, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police. Shay M. Hathaway, 43, of Clay City, Ky. was riding east on a Kawasaki when the vehicle left the interstate, entered the median and hit two cable barrier posts, the report states.

Troopers said Hathaway died as a result of the crash.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, according to troopers. No other injuries were listed in the report.

On Tuesday morning, a 27-year-old woman was killed after rear-ending a vehicle in Sebastian County.

Jennifer Eryn Barger of Greenwood was driving north on U.S. 71 near Old Jenny Lind Loop when the crash happened at about 9:20 a.m., a separate preliminary report states.

Troopers said Barger’s vehicle struck the rear of another vehicle that slowed to make a turn. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, where she later died, the report states.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 128 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.