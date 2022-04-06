UAMS hires former Rep. Andy Davis as vice chancellor of institutional relations

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has hired former state Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, as its vice chancellor of institutional relations, UAMS announced Wednesday.

Davis served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2013 through 2021 and will start work for UAMS on or around May 1. HIs salary will be $232,900 a year, UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

He will join UAMS from Periscope Holdings, where he serves as general manager of ARBuy, the new electronic procurement for the state of Arkansas, according to UAMS. Prior to that, he led New Water Systems, a company he founded in 2003.

“I am thrilled that Andy is joining us at UAMS,” said Cam Patterson, UAMS Chancellor, in a new release. “His knowledge of state government and his years of service in the state legislature paired with his commitment to improving the health of Arkansans make him the perfect candidate for this role.”

Davis earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Arkansas.