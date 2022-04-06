UNDER THE RADAR: Melbourne’s Caden Griffin

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Melbourne’s Caden Griffin.

Class: 2024

Position: Guard

Size: 6-2, 160 pounds

Stats: Averaged 18 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game

Offer: DePaul

Former coach Scott Bowlin:

“He’s really athletic and he has a really good mid-range game. I think his upside is really, really outstanding and I think he will continue to get better as he goes. His athletic ability and the ability to get to the rim, he’s a pretty good finisher once he gets there.

"He carried us in big games this year. He works extremely hard. You never have to worry about him coming to the gym and working. That’s 70% of it right there.”