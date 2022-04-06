U.S., allies to team up on missiles

WASHINGTON -- The United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced Tuesday they will work together via the recently created security alliance known as AUKUS to develop hypersonic missiles.

The move comes amid growing concern by the U.S. and allies about China's growing military assertiveness in the Pacific. U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the plan after holding a check-in on the progress of the Indo-Pacific alliance that was launched by the three countries in September.

The leaders said in a joint statement they are "committed today to commence new trilateral cooperation on hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, and electronic warfare capabilities, as well as to expand information sharing and to deepen cooperation on defense innovation."

The U.S., Russia and China have all looked to further develop hypersonic missiles -- a system so fast that it cannot be intercepted by any current missile defense system.

In October, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed that China had conducted a test of a hypersonic weapon system as part of its aggressive effort to advance in space and military technologies.

Milley described the Chinese test as a "very significant event of a test of a hypersonic weapon system, and it is very concerning," in a Bloomberg Television interview.

Russia has used hypersonic missiles "multiple" times in Ukraine, according to the top U.S. commander in Europe.

Last fall, as U.S. intelligence officials had become increasingly concerned about the massing of Russian forces on the Ukraine border, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the country's arms manufacturers to develop even more advanced hypersonic missiles to maintain the country's edge in military technologies.

The Russian military said its Avangard system is capable of flying 27 times faster than the speed of sound and making sharp maneuvers on its way to a target to dodge the enemy's missile shield.

It has been fitted to the existing Soviet-built intercontinental ballistic missiles instead of older type warheads. The first unit armed with the Avangard entered duty in December 2019.

The Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, according to Russian officials.

The Pentagon's 2023 budget request already includes $4.7 billion for research and development of hypersonic weapons. It includes planning that would have a hypersonic missile battery fielded by next year, a sea-based missile by 2025 and an air-based cruise missile by 2027.

MISSILE BUYS

Meanwhile, Australia has accelerated plans to buy long-range strike missiles years ahead of schedule because of growing threats posed by Russia and China.

Defense Minister Peter Dutton said Tuesday the accelerated rearming of fighter jets and warships would cost $2.6 billion and increase Australia's deterrence to potential adversaries.

"There was a working assumption that an act of aggression by China toward Taiwan might take place in the 2040s. I think that timeline now has been dramatically compressed," Dutton told Seven Network television.

"When we look at what's happened in the Ukraine, there is the prospect of Russian going into Poland or somewhere else in Europe. That would be a repeat of the 1930s and that's not something that we should allow to happen," Dutton added.

Under a revised timetable, FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jets would be armed with improved U.S.-manufactured air-to-surface missiles by 2024, three years earlier than planned.

The JASSM-ER missiles would enable fighters to engaged targets at a range of 560 miles.

Australia's ANZAC Class frigates and Hobart Class destroyers would be equipped with Norwegian-made Kongsberg NSM missiles by 2024, five years ahead of schedule. The missiles would more than double the warships' strike range.

The new rearmament timetable comes after the Solomon Islands announced a draft security pact with China.

Under its terms, China could send military personnel to the South Pacific islands to help maintain order and for other reasons. It could also send warships to the Solomons for stopovers and replenish supplies.

China has denied seeking a military foothold in the islands and accused others of raising tensions.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Samuel Paparo told reporters in Washington on Monday the Solomons-China pact was "very concerning."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Robert Burns, Lolita C. Baldor and Rod Mcguirk of The Associated Press.