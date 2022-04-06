Warren newspaper on the brink of closure, finds buyer

The Eagle Democrat, a local Warren weekly newspaper on the brink of closure, has found new life in buyer Smith Newspapers Inc., of Fort Payne, Ala.

Tom White, publisher of the Advance Monticellonian, owned by Smith Newspapers with a circulation of 2,400, said he will act as publisher of the Warren weekly when the deal is final. The community of Warren can expect a new edition of the paper to be published today.

"We have a verbal agreement to purchase the Eagle Democrat," said White, a Warren native with family ties to the paper. He declined to disclose the official selling price as lawyers draw up the paperwork, but is expecting to sign a deal in the coming weeks.

The anticipated sale is a relief for Eagle Democrat owners Danny and Pam Cook, who were struggling to find someone to take over the business in recent months.

Danny Cook, 71, who bought the paper from former publisher Bob Newton in 1998, has said that it was getting difficult for the family to manage the newspaper and Cook Heating and Air, located next to the paper's office. Cook had met with a number of prospects who wanted lower than the asking price. He was about ready to call it quits.

"I fully expected someone to buy the paper," White said Tuesday. "When it came down to it and it was an imminent thing, I decided I needed to step in and keep the paper going."

White, who became publisher of the Advance Monticellonion in 1996, has a special connection to the Eagle Democrat. He said one of his first jobs was selling newspapers on the streets of Warren. His father and grandfather were publishers as early as 1960 and 1946, respectively. In addition to White, he said his staff has strong connections to Warren, located about 17 miles west of Monticello.

The Eagle Democrat, which has a circulation of about 3,900, has served the community of Warren and Bradley County since 1885, covering a range of historical events from the deadly tornadoes of 1949 and 1975 to the state championship football team of 2001.

Ashley Wimberley, executive director of the Arkansas Press Association, said White is one of the best publishers in the state and is excited to work at a publication in his hometown.

"I think the better you know the community, the better you can serve the community," Wimberley said. She also pointed out that White has served as president of the Arkansas Press Association.

Although the agreement is verbal at this stage, operational changes are in the works. The Eagle Democrat is printed in Crossett, but those duties will soon move to Monticello, where color will be added on a regular basis, Wimberley said. Staff changes are also happening, White said.

Ashley Hogg, managing editor of the Advance Monticellonian, is set to be the managing editor of the Eagle Democrat, overseeing the editorial product in Warren, where she was a director of the chamber of commerce.

Teresa Johnson Perrigen, who works in advertising and sales at the Advance Monticellonian, is set to take on a similar role in Warren.

Zach Killian, an editor for the Eagle Democrat, and Andrea Mann, a bookkeeper and receptionist for the Warren weekly, are both staying on.

The Cook family has agreed to help with the transition. Cook has said he wanted to sell the paper for $170,000, which includes office space, printing equipment, computers, software and other assets. Factoring money left in the newspaper's bank account and in accounts receivable, the net price is closer to $90,000.

The Eagle Democrat informed readers of its decision to end publication on March 23 if the Cook family could not find a buyer. Last week's edition was expected to be the final one, but the Arkansas Press Association stepped in to support the paper with publication until the sale is finished.

"It's one of those things where the citizens and community don't realize the importance of a newspaper until it's gone," Wimberley said.

The organization posted about the sale in a Facebook post on April 1, saying "No foolin'...the Eagle Democrat has found a buyer and will continue publishing."