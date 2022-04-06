Watson Chapel duo set courses for college

Two Watson Chapel High School basketball players signed with junior colleges at the same time Monday, a big deal if you ask Christopher Fountain.

"It's very big. A lot of people don't get offers or chances in Pine Bluff, definitely Watson Chapel," the shooting guard said.

Fountain will take a short road west to East Camden and play at Southern Arkansas University Tech, while center Antwon Emsweller will go southwest to Weatherford (Texas) College.

The seniors recently helped Watson Chapel (20-10) make its second straight appearance in the 4A state playoffs after another South Region runner-up finish. Fountain averaged 13.4 points and 7 rebounds per game, and Emsweller had 15.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

"They have for the last four years have been a big part of our program," fourth-year Wildcats Coach Marcus Adams said. "Just watching these two guys grow from the ninth grade up to now has been remarkable, just to watch their growth and development. I'm definitely going to miss them."

Fountain is joining a quickly growing landscape in the Arkansas junior college basketball scene, which has seen schools such as SAU Tech, South Arkansas Community College and National Park College establish programs in recent years. SAU Tech won Region 2 and district championships in NJCAA Division II this season under Marty Levinson, who helped restart the program four years ago.

"Chris is just versatile. He's a big guard, and he can go down low and rebound and bang and cause collisions down there," Levinson said. "We like him because of his skill set and his size, but more importantly the type of person he is and how much he loves the game and how hard he's willing to work and take coaching. We're really excited."

SAU Tech will move to NJCAA Division I for the 2023-24 season, meaning the Rockets will offer more scholarships, Levinson said.

Emsweller, a 6-5 guard during his junior high days, grew into a 6-7 center and was a big presence in the low blocks for the Wildcats. How Weatherford, which finished 15-13 this season, won him over seemed fairly simple.

"From the jump, they just told me what I wanted to hear, which was all good things," Emsweller said. "They told me my position. They didn't lie to me. They told me what it was and my role. Being the person that I am, doing whatever I need to do to win, that's basically all I needed to hear."

Weatherford assistant coach Payne Andrus said Emsweller fits the mold of a solid player.

"He's a tough kid who plays extremely hard," Andrus said. "He fits Coach's personality and the personality of this program. He's going to help us reach the goal of a conference championship and hopefully a national championship."