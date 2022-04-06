Zakrzewski, Zone 6 representative on North Little Rock School Board, steps down





North Little Rock School Board member Jon "J.T." Zakrzewski said he is stepping down from the board in a statement he posted on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Zakrzewski, whose Zone 6 term was set to expire November 2023, did not give a reason for his resignation.

"Dear NLR friends, for a variety of reasons, I have decided to step down from the NLRSD Board of Education," Zakrzewski wrote in a statement on his Facebook page. "I'm certain that the board will be able to find a fine replacement. I'll continue my work to support the NLRSD and I hope you will, too. There is much work to be done."

Zakrzewski, 46, a systems applications and design engineer, was serving in his second stint on the board after running unopposed in 2020. Sandra Campbell had previously occupied the seat, defeating Zakrzewski in an election in 2014.

The Board of Education has 30 days to appoint a replacement for Zakrzewski.



