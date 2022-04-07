4 students in Hope sent to hospital after 'medical distress' at middle school, district says

HOPE -- Four middle school students in Hope were taken to an area hospital Wednesday after showing signs of “medical distress” while on campus, district officials said.

The four students began showing symptoms at about 11 a.m., and administrators immediately provided medical assistance before the students were taken to the hospital, according to a news release from the Hope School District. The release didn’t indicate the nature of the students’ symptoms.

Superintendent Jonathan Crossley contacted law enforcement, and Hope police searched the school premises for prohibited substances, the release states.

According to the district, the students’ parents were notified.

Classes continued as usual until students were dismissed according to the planned schedule.

"HPS administration, and the staff of each of the district's schools, take safety very seriously. At HPS we're committed to maintaining an environment free of illicit substances. We will use this opportunity to have continuing conversations with students about the dangers of prescription, non-prescription, and illegal drugs," the news release states.

Yerger Middle School includes seventh and eighth grades, according to the district.