American League East preview capsules

Tampa Bay Rays

2021 100-62, first place, lost to Red Sox in ALDS

MANAGER Kevin Cash (eighth season)

HE'S HERE RHP Corey Kluber, LHP Brooks Raley, OF Luke Raley

HE'S OUTTA HERE INF Joey Wendle, DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Archer, INF Mike Brosseau, RHP Colin McHugh, RHP David Robertson, RHP Chaz Roe, OF/DH Austin Meadows

TOP HITTERS 2B Brandon Lowe (.247, 38 HR, 99 RBI, 97 runs), C Mike Zunino (.216, 33, 62), LF Randy Arozarena (.274, 20, 69, 20 SBs, 94 runs), SS Wander Franco (.288, 7, 39)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH Shane McClanahan (10-6, 3.43 ERA in 25 starts, 141 Ks in 1231/3 IP), RH Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.83, 82 Ks, 80 IP in 16 starts for Yankees), LH Ryan Yarbrough (9-7, 5.11 in 30 games, 21 starts), RH Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 4.24 in 15 games with Brewers; 4-0, 2.44 in 20 games, 10 starts, with Rays), RH Luis Patino (5-3, 4.31 in 19 games, 15 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Andrew Kittredge (9-3, 1.18 ERA, 8 saves in 51 games, 4 starts), RH Pete Fairbanks (3-6, 3.59 in 47 games), RH J.P. Feyereisen (0-2, 3.26 in 21 games with Brewers; 4-2, 2.45 in 34 games with Rays), LH Brooks Raley (2-3, 4.78 in 58 games with Astros), RH JT Chargois (1-0, 3.00 in 31 games with Mariners; 5-1, 1.90 in 25 games with Rays)

OUTLOOK After winning more games than any team in the American League over the past three seasons, reaching the World Series two years ago and setting a franchise record with 100 wins in 2021, anything short of a fourth consecutive postseason berth will be disappointing for the two-time defending AL East champions. While pitching and defense remain integral components of the team's success, the Rays are primed to hit, too, with a versatile lineup built around the 21-year-old Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena. Even with RHP Tyler Glasnow expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, the rotation is formidable with Corey Kluber joining a talented collection of young arms that includes McClanahan, Rasmussen, Patino and Shane Baz.

Boston Red Sox

2021 92-70, tied for second place, lost to Houston in ALCS

MANAGER Alex Cora (second season of second stint)

HE'S HERE 2B Trevor Story, RHP Michael Wacha, LHP Rich Hill, OF Jackie Bradley Jr., LHP Jake Diekman

HE'S OUTTA HERE LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, OF Kyle Schwarber, RHP Garrett Richards, LHP Martín Perez, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Adam Ottavino

TOP HITTERS 3B Rafael Devers (.279, 38 HR, 113 RBI), DH J.D. Martinez (.286, 28, 99), SS Xander Bogaerts (.295, 23, 79), 2B Trevor Story (.251, 24, 75 with Colorado)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA), RH Nick Pivetta (9-8, 4.53), RH Tanner Houck (1-5, 3.52), RH Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.05), LH Rich Hill (7-8, 3.86)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Matt Barnes (6-5, 3.79 ERA, 24 out of 30 saves), RH Garrett Whitlock (8-4, 1.96), RH Ryan Brasier (1-1, 1.50), RH Hirokazu Sawamura (5-1, 3.06)

OUTLOOK The Red Sox rebounded from a last-place finish during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season by getting within two wins of the World Series. They beat the rival Yankees in the wild-card game at Fenway Park and then ousted top seed and defending AL champion Tampa Bay in the Division Series before losing to Houston in the ALCS. In the offseason, they lost Rodriguez and Pérez -- and then the rotation took another hit when Chris Sale reported to the lockout-delayed spring training with a broken rib. That leaves Boston relying on Pivetta, Houck, Wacha and the 42-year-old Hill, who all combined for 20 wins last season, behind Eovaldi. The major acquisition was Story, an All-Star shortstop who will move to second base to keep Bogaerts at his natural position. That leaves Kike Hernandez as a regular center fielder, with defensive star Bradley hoping to revive his career after hitting .163 in Milwaukee last season. Boston is also hoping Barnes can regain some reliability as closer after losing the job midseason. More consistency from 1B Bobby Dalbec, who batted .219 in the first half and .269 in the second, would also help.

New York Yankees

RECORD 92-70, tied for second place, lost at Boston in AL wild-card game

MANAGER Aaron Boone (fifth season)

HE'S HERE 3B Josh Donaldson, SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, C Ben Rortvedt

HE'S OUTTA HERE OF Brett Gardner, C Gary Sanchez, 3B Gio Urshela, 1B Luke Voit, RHP Corey Kluber

TOP HITTERS RF Aaron Judge (.287, 39 HR, 98 RBI, 89 runs), DH Giancarlo Stanton (.273, 35, 97), 1B Anthony Rizzo (.248, 22, 61 for Cubs and Yankees), INF DJ LeMahieu (.268, 10, 57, 84 runs), 3B Josh Donaldson (.247, 26, 72 for Twins), LF Joey Gallo (.199, 38, 77, 213 Ks for Rangers and Yankees)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA, 243 Ks in 1811/3 IP), LH Jordan Montgomery (6-7, 3.83, 162 Ks in 1571/3 IP), RH Luis Severino (1-0, 0.00, 6 IP in 4 games following return from Tommy John surgery and groin injury), RH Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.30, 140 Ks in 1441/3 IP), LH Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-3, 2.90, 14 starts, 8 relief appearances, 103 Ks in 93 IP)

KEY RELIEVERS LH Aroldis Chapman (6-4, 3.36 ERA, 30 out of 34 saves, 97 Ks in 561/3 IP), RH Chad Green (10-7, 3.12, 6 saves, 99 Ks in 832/3 IP)

OUTLOOK After losing in the wild-card game, the Yankees didn't make major moves until after the lockout, acquiring Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and Rortvedt from the Twins for Sanchez and Urshela, re-signing Rizzo and trading Voit to San Diego. Aaron Hicks is back in center field after season-ending surgery last May 21 to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. LeMahieu, the 2020 AL batting champion, is trying to rebound from a sports hernia that slowed him last season. The Yankees are looking for more consistency than last year, when they had winning streaks of 13 games, seven and six, and two each of five and four, but also lost seven in a row and five straight along with a quartet of four-game skids. Despite having Rizzo and Gallo, the Yankees still appear overly reliant on right-handed hitters. Yankees left-handed batters were last in the majors with a .207 average, 26th in home runs with 53 and 28th in RBI with 148. Their righties hit .249 with 169 homers and 518 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays

2021 91-71, fourth place

MANAGER Charlie Montoyo (fourth season)

HE'S HERE RHP Kevin Gausman, 3B Matt Chapman, LHP Yusei Kikuchi, OF Raimel Tapia, RHP Yimi Garcia, LHP Andrew Vasquez, 1B Greg Bird, RHP Shaun Anderson

HE'S OUTTA HERE 2B Marcus Semien, LHP Robbie Ray, LHP Steven Matz, OF Randal Grichuk, RHP Kirby Yates, INF Breyvic Valera, INF Kevin Smith, RHP Joakim Soria, OF Jarrod Dyson, OF Corey Dickerson, LHP Kirby Snead

TOP HITTERS 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.311, MLB-best tying 48 HR, 111 RBI), OF George Springer (.264, 22, 50 in 78 games), SS Bo Bichette (.298, 29, 102), OF Teoscar Hernandez (.296, 32, 116), 3B Matt Chapman (.210, 27, 72 with Oakland), OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.276, 21, 84)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Jose Berríos (12-9, 3.52 ERA, 204 Ks with Minnesota and Toronto), RH Kevin Gausman (14-6, 2.81, 227 Ks with Giants), LH Hyun Jin Ryu (14-10, 4.37), RH Alek Manoah (9-2, 3.22 in 20 starts), LH Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.41 with Seattle)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Jordan Romano (7-1, 2.14, 23 out of 24 saves, 85 Ks in 63 IP), LH Tim Mayza (5-2, 3.40, 1 save), RH Nate Pearson (1-1, 4.20 in 12 games), RH Julian Merryweather (0-1, 4.85, 2 saves in 13 games)

OUTLOOK The Blue Jays finished one win behind Boston and New York in the wild-card race last season, then lost Cy Young Award winner Ray and slugging infielder Semien in free agency. Toronto responded by signing Gausman for the front of the rotation and acquiring Chapman from Oakland, adding a defensive superstar to the infield. Two free-agent pitchers, Kikuchi and Garcia, provide depth for the rotation and bullpen. The Blue Jays played home games in three cities last year because of border restrictions related to the pandemic but can expect a full season at Rogers Centre this year. Springer battled multiple injuries in his debut season with Toronto. His absences, plus several games lost by a leaky bullpen, may have combined to cost the Blue Jays a playoff berth. A full and productive season from Springer would be a big help to Toronto's chances in 2022.

Baltimore Orioles

2021 52-110, fifth place

MANAGER Brandon Hyde (fourth season)

HE'S HERE 2B Rougned Odor, RHP Jordan Lyles, C Robinson Chirinos, LHP Cionel Perez, INF Chris Owings

HE'S OUTTA HERE RHP Matt Harvey, C Pedro Severino, INF Pat Valaika, C Austin Wynns, RHP Brooks Kriske, LHP Fernando Abad.

TOP HITTERS CF Cedric Mullins (.291, 30 HR, 59 RBI, 30 SBs), DH/1B Trey Mancini (.255, 21, 71), 1B/DH Ryan Mountcastle (.255, 33, 89)

PROJECTED ROTATION LH John Means (6-9, 3.62 ERA), RH Jordan Lyles (10-13, 5.15 for Texas), LH Bruce Zimmermann (4-5, 5.04), LH Zac Lowther (1-3, 6.67), RH Tyler Wells (2-3, 4.11 in 44 relief appearances)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Cole Sulser (5-4, 2.70, 8 out of 11 saves), LH Tanner Scott (5-4, 5.17), RH Dillon Tate (0-6, 4.39)

OUTLOOK The Orioles have two of baseball's top prospects in catcher Adley Rutschman and right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Both could be in Baltimore soon, although Rutschman was sidetracked recently by a triceps injury. The Orioles drafted him with the top pick in 2019, and they're picking No. 1 again this year, so there's reason for Baltimore to feel some hope about the potential of this rebuild after the team bottomed out in recent seasons. Mullins was a bright spot last year and will try to build on his 30-30 season, while Mancini and Mountcastle can provide power. There's little reason to expect much from the pitching staff, however, after it compiled a major league-worst 5.84 ERA last year. The pitchers should get a bit of a reprieve from the new dimensions at Camden Yards, with the left-field wall moved back. This figures to be another year with a lot of losses in Baltimore -- but perhaps some glimpses of a brighter future.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. watches his double against the New York Yankees during a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press via AP)

