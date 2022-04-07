Arkansas' active covid cases rise back above 1,000

For the second consecutive day, an increasing number of Arkansans have tested positive for covid-19 and are potentially still infectious.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday that the number of active covid cases has risen back above 1,000 for the first time since Monday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by five, to 11,301.

The state's total case count grew by 105. It was an increase that was smaller by 10 than the one on Tuesday, and smaller by two than the increase in cases reported the previous Thursday.

The average daily increase in the state's total diagnosed covid cases over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 80, after rising slightly a day earlier.

Since the virus was first reported in Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 833,380 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 820,856 are considered recovered.

With new covid cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 30, to 1,022. The state reached an all-time high of 102,576 active covid cases on Jan. 22, and Thursday was just the fifth time since then in which the reported total had risen, rather than fallen.

It was also the first time since Jan. 22 in which the total number of active covid cases in Arkansas had risen two days in a row.

The total rose back above 1,000 just two days after it fell below that mark for the first time since May 2020. That was about two months after the state's first case was identified.

The number of active cases on Thursday remained below the lowest point it reached in 2021, which was the 1,594 active cases reported on June 7, before a surge of infections from the delta variant of the coronavirus.

However, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by one, to 95. It was the fourth consecutive daily decline in hospitalizations.

After rising the previous three days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 23.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care rose by two, to 35. It was the second consecutive day in which that number had risen.

