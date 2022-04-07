The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 6, 2022

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-21-64. Sam Baggett, Jr. v. Angela Baggett (Benight), from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-325. Haracio Colen v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CR-21-437. Aquon Roberts v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-207. Mary "Larita" Spruell and Allison Spruell v. Jedidiah E. Dunn, Individually; and Bobby Stokes, Individually and d/b/a Hot Springs Carriage Company, Inc., from Lafayette County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-230. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company and Central Adjustment Company, Inc., TPA v. Will Hill, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

E-21-344. Denise Spicer v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded to supplement the record. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-363. Zachary Still v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gruber and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-21-49. J.E. Bonding, Inc. v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-21-198. Teresa James v. Mary Cynthia Mounts; James Phillip Rocconi; and Richard Anthony Rocconi, Individually and as Executor of the Estate of James R. Rocconi, Deceased, from Ouachita County Circuit Court. Reversed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-297. Micah Angel v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-151. Cooper Realty Investments, Inc. v. City of Bentonville, Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber and Hixson, JJ., agree.