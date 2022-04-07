ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Barkus on Main’ brings Carnival, canines to street





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

FUN: Putting on the dog

Downtown Little Rock Partnership offers a dog parade, a beer garden, a hurricane station, a crawfish boil, gumbo and plenty of beads for the "Barkus on Main Mardi Gras Dog Parade & Block Party," noon-5 p.m. Sunday along the 300-700 blocks of Little Rock's Main Street.

The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. at Seventh and Main, proceeding north to Fourth and Main; enter your pup ($20 for one dog, $35 for two) at tinyurl.com/57vasfx9. The registration fee also includes a tote bag full of items and special offers for owners and dogs and eligibility to win prizes in one of seven categories. Sponsor is Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa.

THEATER: 'Quiche' eaters

The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, stages "Five Lesbians Eating a Quiche" by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, with contributions by Sarah Gitenstein, Mary Hollis Inboden, Meg Johns, Thea Lux, Beth Stelling and Maari Suorsa, 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $25 in advance, via CentralArkansasTickets.com; $30 at the door. For more information, call (501) 374-2615 or visit studiotheatrelr.com. Covid-19 protocols require face coverings for all patrons and recommend social distancing. The theater performed the play April 2 as part of the South West Theatre Conference in Kerrville, Texas.

'Gospel' musical

Ouachita Baptist University's department of theater arts stages the 2012 revival of the musical "Godspell" (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak, loosely based on the Gospel of Matthew), 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Jones Performing Arts Center, 409 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. Tickets are $12. Call (870) 245-5555 or visit obu.edu/boxoffice.

MUSIC: Price party

Pianists Karen Walwyn and Linda Holzer, mezzo-soprano Nesheeda Golden and baritone Ronald W. McDaniel ll will perform pieces by Little Rock native Florence B. Price, celebrating her role in Arkansas' Black cultural heritage, for the Dunbar Historic Neighborhood Association's birthday party and concert, 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501.W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is free; advance registration is required by today April 7 at tinyurl.com/v7mc2dpx.

Price, born in what is now Little Rock's Dunbar Historic District in 1887, was the first Black American female composer to have her music performed by a major American orchestra and one of the first Black classical composers to gain international attention. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an official proclamation in 2021 observing her April 9 birth date as Florence Price Day in Arkansas.

DANCE: 'Pachuquismo' at UCA

La Mezcla, an all-female San Francisco-based dance and music company, stages its touring production of "Pachuquismo" by Vanessa Sanchez — a multidisciplinary, rhythmic performance that overlays tap dance with Mexican zapateado, featuring a band that brings together jazz with traditional Son jarocho music from Veracruz, Mexico — at 7:30 p.m. today in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

The nine-person cast, wearing full zoot suits, portrays the experiences of 1940s "las pachucas" through movement, spoken word and video. A question-and-answer session with Catherine S. Ramirez, professor of Latin American and Latino Studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, follows the performance. Funding comes from the New England Foundation for the Arts National Dance Production Grant.

Tickets are $15, $5 for children, students and UCA students, faculty and staff. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/Reynolds.

ART: 'Flowers' and 'Places'

“Ukraine Sunflowers” by R.S. Perry goes on display Friday at Little Rock’s Christ Episcopal Church. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Enchanting Flowers and Landscapes," paintings by R.S. Perry, and "Mindful Places," paintings by Thom Shock, go on display with a 5-7 p.m. Friday reception in the Parish House Gallery at Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., Little Rock. The paintings will be up and available for sale, 9 a.m.-noon Sundays through the end of June. Admission is free. Email WinstonBrown426@gmail.com.

FILM: 'Rainy' anniversary

Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies celebrate 70 years of "Singin' in the Rain" by bringing it back to the big screen:

◼️ Sunday, in Little Rock — 4 p.m. at the Regal Breckenridge 12 and the Movie Tavern and 4 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18; in Fayetteville — 4 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema; and in Fort Smith — 4 p.m. at the Malco Ft Smith Cinema.

◼️ Wednesday in Little Rock — 4 p.m. at the Regal Breckenridge 12 and the Movie Tavern and 4 and 7 p.m. at the Colonel Glenn 18; in Fayetteville — 7 p.m. at the Razorback Cinema; and in Fort Smith — 7 p.m. at the Malco Ft Smith Cinema. Get tickets and more information at fathomevents.com.

ETC.: Re: Trail of Tears

Daniel Littlefield, director of the Sequoyah National Research Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, gives a presentation on the history of the Trail of Tears and the Federal Indian Removal Act in Arkansas, titled "Little Rock: A Pivotal Point on the Trail of Tears," at noon today at UALR Downtown, 333 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Littlefield will discuss Amercian Indian removal as federal policy, its implications for Indian affairs for the next century, the origin of the term Trail of Tears and popular misconceptions about it. In recognition of Little Rock's La Petite Roche Tricentennial, the talk will also cover the significance of the role that Little Rock played during the removal of the five large tribes from the Southeast United States to new lands west of Arkansas.

Admission is free. Register to attend the event in person at ualr.at/trail or virtually at ualr.at/trailvirtual.

Ride-o Rodeo

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, is partnering with Recycle Bikes for Kids and NovelT's for the inaugural Community Bike Rodeo Event, noon-4 p.m. Saturday. The center will give away 50 free bikes to kids 17 and younger (while supplies last) as well as bike replacement parts, including seats and tires. Visitors can take advantage of a bike decorating station and then take their new, decked-out bikes for a test run on an obstacle course. Sponsors also include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation. Admission is free and the event requires no registration. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.



