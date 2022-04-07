BENEFITS WITH FRIENDS Club lauds Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Benton County will laud club members Friday with the Youth of the Year Gala: Changing the Game at the Metroplex Event Center in Rogers.

The annual event is intended to “celebrate club members who have demonstrated exceptional character and made meaningful contributions to their communities.” The 2022 Youth of the Year is Holden J. Organizers say, “Holden J. is one of our youngest ever at 14 years old. He competed against some much older candidates and is a very impressive young man. He has been a club member for several years, and we are thrilled to be cheering and championing him as he represents BGCBC this year.”

The fundraiser will include dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions and entertainment. Auction packages include “2022 Yankees vs. Red Sox VIP Luxury Suite, Billy Joel Live at Madison Square Garden, Blanton’s Original Single Barrell Bourbon Whiskey and NASCAR Ride & Experience.”

Proceeds will help the group fulfill its mission “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.” The three pillars of the mission are academic success, healthy lifestyles and character and citizenship.

AT A GLANCE

Youth of the Year:

Changing the Game

Who: Boys & Girls Club of Benton County What: The group celebrates annually “club members who have demonstrated exceptional character and made meaningful contributions to their communities.” When: 6-10 p.m. Friday Where: Metroplex Event Center in Rogers Tickets: $125 or $1,000 for a table for eight Attire: Business casual Information: (479) 273-7187 or bgcbentoncounty.org/yoy