



JRMC has new ENT clinic, physician

Jefferson Regional Medical Center welcomed otolaryngologist, Dr. Joel Link, who will see patients at the new Jefferson Regional Ear, Nose and Throat Associates in Suite 301-C of the Jefferson Professional Center II, 1601 W. 40th Ave.

Link received his medical degree from Oral Roberts University School of Medicine at Tulsa, Okla. He completed residencies in general surgery and otolaryngology at Tripler Army Medical Center at Honolulu, Hawaii. Before joining JRMC, Link practiced medicine in New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Georgia, according to a news release.

Details: Jefferson Regional Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, (870) 541-6055.

Legislators slate discussions on schools

The Pine Bluff state legislative delegation will host a moderated discussion on Pine Bluff K-12 Education at 6 p.m. April 14 in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff STEM Building.

State Sen. Stephanie Flowers, Rep. Ken Ferguson, Rep. Vivian Flowers, and Rep. Mike Holcomb will host this first of a series of town hall meetings, according to a news release.

Kymara Seals, policy director of Arkansas Public Policy Panel, will moderate the discussion between a panel of education stakeholders, residents, and legislators on issues ranging from academic achievement and curriculum to school funding and campus safety.

"It is imperative that we convene these town hall meetings to be accountable, share information and work together with our constituents in the best interest of our children, our community, and our economy," said Flowers.

As the Pine Bluff School District continues to operate under state control, organizers have also invited Secretary Johnny Key of the Arkansas Department of Education, and state board members.

TOPPS to give away food

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food boxes at 10 a.m. April 12. The non-profit agency will use the drive-thru method to hand out one box per household. Participants will be given a form to complete at the event, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Pine Bluff Police Department, Zion Church NWA, Prayer Garden Church Of God In Christ, Arkansas Community Foundation, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Arkansas Food Bank, Blue and You Foundation, United Health Care, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Community Engagement Alliance (UAMS-CEAL) Initiative, and TOPPS. Details: TOPPS office, (870) 850-6011.

Blood Drive, sickle cell trait tests set

The Pine Bluff Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center banquet hall 2, according to the center's calendar.

Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI), Sickle Cell of Arkansas, and KATV Channel 7 are teaming up to offer Sickle Cell Trait Testing during blood drives.

"The health of our donors and patients is very important to us. For a limited time, free sickle cell trait screening will be available for donors most likely affected by sickle cell anemia," according to ABI's website.

Donors are urged to give blood to help keep the blood supply strong for those affected by sickle cell anemia.

"Regular blood transfusions are vital to those with sickle cell disease. This screening will help identify more compatible blood type matches for sickle cell patients and give donors additional information about their own health," the website said. Details: http://arkbi.org or 877-340-8777.

Social Security to reopen offices

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will resume in-person services at local Social Security offices beginning today, according to a news release from Kilolo Kijakazi, acting SSA commissioner.

Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without appointments. Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits. SSA is continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for covid-19 symptoms. SSA will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them.

To avoid waiting in line, Kijakazi encourages people, who can, to use the online services at www.socialsecurity.gov or call SSA at 1-800-772-1213 and schedule appointments in advance. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 1-800-325-0778.





Dr. Joel Link





