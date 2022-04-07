Covid-vaccine strategy tackled

A federal advisory committee of outside experts grappled Wednesday with how to fashion the U.S. coronavirus vaccine strategy for the rest of the year, amid growing evidence that new variants have eroded some of the power of the existing vaccines.

The panel of the Food and Drug Administration is trying to help determine where the United States is headed in its effort to search for reconfigured vaccines that could help better protect against new variants that have emerged over the past six months.

The meeting, which can be watched live on YouTube, represents a transition point for the federal government. Many scientists have concluded that the existing vaccines need to be retooled to bolster protection against a fast-evolving virus. Federal officials are anxious to figure out how to do that as soon as possible, lest the nation confront a scenario when the virus resurges later in the year and the vaccines' defenses are depleted.

The committee heard from a cast of luminaries, including experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization and the FDA's office of vaccine research.

Among them was Sharon Alroy-Preis, the director of public health services for Israel's Health Ministry, who described Israel's experience with administering a second booster shot for those ages 60 and older earlier this year.

Relying heavily on Israeli data, the FDA last week authorized a second booster for Americans 50 and older, among other groups. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the CDC director, has recommended those shots for those 65 and older, and anyone ages 50 to 64 with serious underlying health conditions.

Some immunologists and vaccine experts, including at least one member of the FDA's expert panel, have said the federal government went too far with too little data.

















Dr. James E.K. Hildreth, president of the Meharry Medical College in Tennessee, asked why the FDA had convened the panel to discuss future vaccine policy but skipped over it when deciding whether to authorize a second booster.

Dr. Peter Marks, who oversees vaccine regulation for the FDA, said that the agency did not consider offering a second booster to be "a major expansion or a major change" in the regulations.

If the existing vaccines indeed need to be retooled, vaccine manufacturers will need several months to produce the new shots.

At the same time, multiple experts told the panel that no one knows whether yet another variant will emerge before the fall -- and if it does, whether it will be more like omicron or its subvariants or like earlier variants, such as delta.

Dr. John Beigel, a clinical research director at the National Institutes of Health, described a new study designed to compare how well Moderna's existing vaccine works compared to new versions modified to address the variants, both alone and in combination. He said Tuesday that while he had to rein in the number of combinations that could be studied, he aimed for as a broad spectrum as possible.

In the first stage, researchers are hoping to rapidly enroll 600 volunteers who have already been vaccinated and received a booster shot. Some will be given the existing vaccine. Others will get experimental vaccines targeted to omicron variant alone as well as three other variations: omicron plus the beta variant, the delta variant and the prototype virus that emerged first in the pandemic.

He said that he hopes results may be ready by midsummer, although some federal officials are hoping for earlier.

DROPPING CASES

The number of coronavirus cases reported globally has dropped for a second consecutive week and confirmed covid-19 deaths also fell last week, according to a World Health Organization report issued Wednesday.

In its latest pandemic report, WHO said 9 million cases were reported, a 16% weekly decline, and more than 26,000 new deaths from covid-19. The U.N. health agency said confirmed coronavirus infections were down in all regions of the world.

However, it warned that the reported numbers carry considerable uncertainty because many countries have stopped widespread testing for the coronavirus, meaning that many cases are likely going undetected.

WHO said it was also tracking an omicron variant that is a recombination of two versions: BA.1 and BA.2, which was first detected in Britain in January. WHO said early estimates suggest the recombined omicron could be about 10% more transmissible than previous mutations, but further evidence is needed.

The agency has continued to warn countries not to drop their covid-19 protocols too quickly and predicted that future variants could spread easily if surveillance and testing systems are shelved.

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon LaFraniere of The New York Times and staff members of The Associated Press.