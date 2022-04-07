Ex-Golden Lion set to transfer back for final season of college career

Shaun Doss, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s leading scorer in men’s basketball during the 2020-21 season, will transfer back to the school to finish his collegiate career as a graduate student.

A university athletic spokesperson confirmed Doss has recommitted to the Golden Lions for the 2022-23 season. Doss transferred to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at the end of 2020-21 and finished as the Cougars’ second-leading scorer at 12 points per game in 2021-22. SIUE, however, struggled to an 11-21 record (5-13 Ohio Valley Conference).

With the loss of guards Dequan Morris and Shawn Williams, Doss’ return gives UAPB much-needed scoring help for next season. Doss shot 42.2% from the floor and was a 31.3% 3-point shooter for SIUE.

At UAPB, Doss won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week awards in January 2021 and finished the season with 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in what turned out to be George Ivory’s last season as coach. Doss decided to transfer before Ivory announced he was stepping down.

Doss played high school basketball at Marion.

Morris last weekend took part in the 3x3U National Championship tournament in New Orleans, one of the events surrounding the Final Four. Morris’ MEAC/SWAC team earned $5,000 and reached the semifinals before losing to the eventual champion Big East/A-10 team.

Williams was selected to play in the HBCU All-Star Game in New Orleans last weekend, but did not dress out for undisclosed reasons.