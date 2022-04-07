Favorite Seuss characters come to life in Bentonville West musical

FAQ

'Seussical The Musical'

WHAT -- The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird in one of the most performed shows in America.

WHEN -- 7 p.m. April 8-9 & 2 p.m. April 9-10

WHERE -- Performing Arts Center at Bentonville West High School, 1351 Gamble Road in Centerton

COST -- $10-$15

INFO -- westtheatre.booktix.com or purchase at the door