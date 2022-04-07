Former DEA agent from Little Rock contends money given to him by Mexican drug dealer wasn’t bribe

A former Drug Enforcement Administration agent based in Little Rock is looking at a possible 15-year sentence in federal prison after a judge rejected his claim that he was given $31,000 by a Mexican drug dealer because the two had become friends while the drug dealer was working as a confidential informant.

Nathan Koen, 46, a DEA agent since 2002, was arrested Dec, 3, 2018, as he got off an airplane from Las Vegas, where the FBI said its agents watched him accept a $9,000 cash bribe from a known drug trafficker who was under investigation in California, Arkansas and Florida.

In a 21-page FBI affidavit, FBI agent Aaron Green wrote that after interviewing a known drug dealer, Francisco Enrique Gonzalez Benitez, in Orange County, Calif., in December 2018, Benitez said he had been paying Koen for information and protection related to Benitez's activities, beginning when Koen worked in Florida.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, which has been continued until May, Benitez, known as "Paco," and his brother, Jose Gonzalez, known as "Stewie," outlined for U.S. District Judge Brian Miller the relationship they had with Koen.

Benitez said f0llowing a 2012 arrest in Florida for conspiring to distribute heroin, another jail inmate gave him Koen's cellphone number in late 2013. Benitez said he called Koen, who got him released from jail to work as an informant in return for Koen's trying to get reduced sentences for Benitez's family members, who had been indicted in the heroin distribution conspiracy.

Benitez said that in 2016, Koen asked him if he was ready to go "back to work," which he said he took to mean going back to dealing drugs. At that time, Benitez told the court, he had gotten out of drug trafficking and was trying to make a go of it as an auto body repair technician with his own shop. He and Gonzalez said Koen was paid money in cash and by money order to run the names of people they were doing business with to ensure they were not also working as confidential informants.

"Nate was going to watch our backs," said Gonzalez, referring to the arrangement they struck with Koen.

Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens, Gonzalez said he and Benitez agreed to get back into dealing drugs after Koen assured them he would watch out for them. He said Benitez would purchase drugs in California and ship them back to Florida, first by mail and later by automobile transport after several mail shipments were intercepted.

"Did you personally feel safer with Mr. Koen knowing what was going on?" Givens asked.

Gonzalez said yes, and that to have a high-level DEA agent watching their backs was "a once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

Blake Hendrix, one of Koen's defense attorneys, asked how Koen would know what was happening between California and Florida.

"He's very well-connected," Gonzalez said.

"That's all you've got?" Hendrix asked.

"Yes," Gonzalez replied.

Hendrix challenged Gonzalez's statement that after their mail shipments were compromised Koen arranged for a Yeti cooler filled with drugs to be shipped by train from California to Florida.

"Your brother never said anything about this," Hendrix said.

"We remember it differently," Gonzalez responded.

"When did you remember it?" Hendrix asked him.

"Just now," Gonzalez said.

"So it just now popped into your head?" Hendrix asked.

"Yes," Gonzalez replied.

Under questioning by defense attorney Annie Depper, Koen said many of his problems stemmed from the strain working for the DEA put on his marriage, with his first assignment being in Puerto Rico in 2004 and later in Florida. His ex-wife, he said, is from Central Arkansas and his first years with the DEA put her far away from her family.

Asked what led to his divorce, he said, "the circumstances behind this."

He said after moving to Arkansas he bought a $400,000 home in Conway, which soon led to serious financial problems, which he said he resolved by taking money from Benitez. However, Koen denied providing Benitez or Gonzalez with information in exchange for the money.

Koen denied receiving any money by money order or cashier's check, but outlined five cash payments equaling $31,000. He denied Benitez's testimony that he ran names and telephone numbers for the drug dealer to vet the people he was trying to do business with, testifying that he lied to him instead and said he had checked them out.

"You're telling the court that "Paco" gave you $31,000 to be kind to you because you were having financial troubles?" Givens asked. "What did you think he was doing?"

"I didn't ask any questions," Koen said. "I was trying to get myself out of financial trouble."

"You never asked why he wanted those names and numbers run for him?" Givens asked.

"No," Koen said.

Finally, in trying to cut to the heart of the matter, Miller noted that Koen had said only that he was taking money from a drug dealer but never said why he took it. Koen said he received information from Gonzalez that he never passed along to his superiors.

"If that's the case, what are you taking responsibility for?" Miller asked. "I'm not sure that's a crime. Why plead guilty to that?"

Miller said had Benitez wanted only to assist Koen with his financial problems, that would not be a crime, but he said Koen's story that there was no quid pro quo strained credulity.

"Based on what I've heard, I would have to throw away all common sense to believe your story," Miller said. "I'm taking money from a drug dealer -- an illegal guy -- it's almost like it requires a certain suspension of disbelief to say he didn't know."

Following more than four hours of testimony, at the conclusion of which Miller indicated that Koen's base offense level would most likely be determined on the basis that he assisted in furthering a drug trafficking conspiracy, Miller asked about the quantity of drugs involved. That quantity would determine the base offense level Koen would face, but before that amount could be determined both witnesses had been taken from the courthouse by federal marshals.

Because of scheduling difficulties, Miller continued the sentencing hearing until 1 p.m. May 11.