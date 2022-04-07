Former Franklin County sheriff appeals federal sentence, conviction

FORT SMITH -- The former sheriff of Franklin County who was sentenced in federal court last month for physically abusing jail detainees is appealing his sentence and conviction.

Anthony Boen, 51, filed a notice of appeal in the U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas on March 31, according to court records. The case was docketed in the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday. The court also set a briefing schedule for the case.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Boen to four years in prison followed by two years of supervised release March 10. Brooks also imposed a $4,800 fine and a $200 special assessment. He said Boen would receive credit for time he spent in jail following his jury trial.

A jury convicted Boen of two federal counts of deprivation of rights Aug. 9. These originated in 2018 from two use-of-force incidents against detainees resulting in bodily injury.

One of the incidents involved Boen ordering detainee Brandon English of Ozark to the detectives' office where he pushed English to the floor and grabbed his hair or beard, according to Boen's indictment. The other involved Boen hitting detainee Zachery Greene of Ozark "multiple times in the head" while Greene was shackled to a bench in the county jail and not resisting.

Brooks ruled Boen would be in custody before his sentencing due to being convicted of felony violent offenses that injured his victims.

Boen was indicted on three counts in November 2019. The jury acquitted him of accusations he punched detainee Justin Phillips of Panama, Okla., multiple times en route to the Franklin County jail in 2017 while Phillips was shackled in the back of the patrol car and not resisting.

Boen's notice of appeal states his counsel from his trial, Russell Wood and Paul Prater, has been retained. Boen's address was listed as Moore Detention Center in Okmulgee, Okla.