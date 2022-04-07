Fort Smith woman ordered to pay $40,000 for exploitation of seniors

A Pulaski County judge on Wednesday ordered a Fort Smith woman to pay $40,000 for four violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act that involved the exploitation of seniors in the Fort Smith area.

The judgment also requires Kristy Michelle Weems to pay an additional $20,000 in enhanced penalties for targeting elder consumers. In addition to paying the civil penalties, Weems must forfeit all licenses issued or regulated by the Arkansas Department of Health or the Department of Human Services and will never be able to work in a position of care for an elderly person again.

"Kristi Weems took advantage of seniors and their families by stealing thousands of dollars from Arkansans," Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a news release announcing the judgment. "The judgment against Ms. Weems ensures she faces the consequences of her actions and repairs the harm that she has caused to many Arkansas families."