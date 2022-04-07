Garland County man arrested following 2-hour standoff on I-40, authorities say

A 47-year-old man was arrested after a two-hour standoff with law enforcement along Interstate 40 on Wednesday night, state police said.

Shortly before 6:40 p.m. motorists traveling through West Memphis on I-40 reported encountering a vehicle parked in a westbound lane, causing traffic to be blocked near Ingram Boulevard, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

The driver, 47-year-old Charles Ray Skinner Jr. of Lonsdale, was reportedly armed with a pistol and had pointed the gun at drivers who exited their vehicles following a minor traffic crash, the release states.

After authorities arrived on scene, eastbound and westbound traffic was blocked as a safety precaution, the release states.

Repeated orders from officers to exit the vehicle were ignored, leading state police to request that a Crittenden County armored vehicle and special response team be called to the scene, state police said.

According to authorities, the armored truck approached Skinner’s vehicle and officers directed irritant gas into the car, causing him to exit and surrender.

Skinner was charged with aggravated assault, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest, parking on a highway and obstructing governmental operations, authorities.

The highway was reopened to traffic at approximately 8:30 PM.











