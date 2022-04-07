Hogs get brothers from portal

The University of Arkansas men's basketball program landed the signatures of former Rhode Island forwards Makhi and Makhel Mitchell on Wednesday because of their connection with Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman and staff.

The brothers announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on March 28 after Rams Coach David Cox was fired on March 11.

They have also declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but have not hired an agent.

Makhel, 6-10, 245 pounds, averaged 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.4 blocks per game this season, starting 27 of 31 games. He shot 50.2% from the field and 52.5% at the free-throw line.

"I just had that connection in a short amount of time with the coaching staff and they really showed a lot of love and they were the first to reach out," Makhel said. "That stood out to me."

Makhel was an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 33 center in the nation in the 2019 class. He watched Arkansas defeat No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to advance to the Elite Eight and liked what he saw from Musselman.

"I saw Coach express himself. He's very happy," Makhel said. "He showed a lot of emotion, and that's rare. That stuck out to me."

Makhi, 6-9, 230, averaged 9.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks while shooting 52.2% from the field, 30% from three-point range and 52.2% from the free-throw line this season as a redshirt sophomore. He also started the first 27 games this season.

"The program itself stands out to me and, like my brother said, they were the first to reach out and showed a lot of love and strong interest," Makhi said. "We were able to connect, like my brother mentioned, with the coaching staff and Coach Musselman in a short amount of time.

"We felt like that was a good decision."

Musselman and the staff's ability to produce NBA talent also influenced the twins in deciding to be Razorbacks. Understanding that Musselman tutored twins Caleb and Cody Martin at Nevada before they moved to the professional ranks also helped.

Makhi was an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 17 center and No. 70 overall recruit for the 2019 class.

About 20 schools reached out to the brothers, including Mississippi State, South Carolina, West Virginia and New Mexico State.

Evan Miyakawa, who does college basketball advanced analytics, listed Makhi the No. 3 best available transfer based on projected defensive impact and Makhel No. 7.

Both played at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., and originally signed with Maryland.

They join former Missouri forward Trevon Brazile as transfer portal pick-ups for the Razorbacks.