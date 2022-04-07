Hogs lose two more to portal





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas defensive end Mataio Soli and quarterback Lucas Coley said on social media Wednesday that they plan to enter the transfer portal.

Soli is a fourth-year senior, a legacy Razorback and a former starter, while Coley is a redshirt freshman who had not earned playing time and appeared to have slipped behind three other quarterbacks.

Soli, the son of Razorback great Junior Soli, broke the news on his Twitter account, writing "my recruitment is open...better days ahead."

Coley also posted his imminent departure on Twitter, thanking the coaching, academic and nutrition staffs at Arkansas and saying he planned to enter the portal by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Soli, who had been running with the third unit this spring, has dealt with a series of injuries during his college career. Last week he suffered what appeared to be a minor leg injury, and he practiced with a medical sleeve on his right leg on Tuesday.

An 11-game starter who played with a broken bone in his hand as a true freshman in 2019 under position coach Steve Caldwell, Soli amassed 19 tackles that season, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

However, playing time on defense was scarce the last couple of years for the fourth-year senior from Douglasville, Ga. The 6-4, 241-pounder made one start the last two seasons and amassed 12 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half-sack in 21 games.

Soli's biggest contribution last season came on special teams with the recovery and 4-yard return of a punt blocked by Jake Yurachek in the second quarter of Arkansas' 40-21 rout of No. 15 Texas.

Soli's return to the Texas 14-yard line led to Cam Little's 24-yard field goal for a 13-0 Arkansas lead.

He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining, his true senior year and a bonus season due to the covid-19 allowance.

Coley, from San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, entered spring as the likely third-team quarterback behind returning starter KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby. However, Cade Fortin, a walk-on transfer from South Florida, has drawn repeated praise from Coach Sam Pittman during spring drills while splitting time with Coley on the third unit. Another quarterback, Kade Renfro is rehabilitating after undergoing knee surgery late last year.

Soli and Coley bring to 21 the number of known Razorbacks to announce their intention to transfer since the Razorbacks completed a 9-4 season with a 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Of that number, four have secured a scholarship at a fellow Power 5 school: Cornerback Greg Brooks (LSU), kicker Vito Calvaruso (Wisconsin), safety Joe Foucha (LSU) and tailback Trelon Smith (TCU).

Good thud

Third-year Coach Sam Pittman says he's been impressed with the team's physicality during full pad and spider pad work and is not aiming for a lot more full tackling work this spring, particularly with the starters.

He said today's and Saturday's practices, which will take Arkansas past the halfway point of spring with workout Nos. 8 and 9 out of 15, will be physical without live tackling.

"I think it'll be thud, thud," Pittman said to describe the mode of today and Saturday. "We won't scrimmage on Saturday."

Pittman said he moved back Saturday's work to 9 a.m. after he felt the grass was too wet for last Saturday's 8 a.m. practice that featured a scrimmage. Recruits will be in attendance at Saturday's practice, scheduled for Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I think it's just going to be a regular format practice Thursday, and then Saturday," he said. "Both shells. I don't think I'll go full. It doesn't really make much difference because we're thudding so much better than we ever have.

"You guys have been to practice. It's a physical thud out there. I believe as long as you can thud, you can tackle. It's the thud. You have to bring your feet."

Fun strain

Coach Sam Pittman sees his third edition of the Razorbacks as a hard-working group that enjoys the process of improving in practice.

Asked if there was a "theme" to this team, Pittman said, "We work hard, and we don't really know it. I like that. I like that about our team.

"You can work hard, and you can see the strain on their face. 'I'm working hard, and I hate it, but I'm working hard.' That's not the case with this group. They work hard, and they're having fun, and I think you have a really loyal group of guys to each other, and I've told them loyalty and toughness will take you a long way in life"

Pittman said if someone sees the loyalty and toughness in the team and says it, "that's one of the greatest compliments you can ever get. So, that's what I see out of our kids."

New contenders

Reid Bauer has held the punting job most of the last two years, even though others had been the favorites to win the job. Now the redshirt senior Bauer, who averaged 43.3 yards per punt and won the Mortell Holder of the Year Award last season, has a couple of new challengers.

Among them is Max Fletcher, a lanky 6-5, 168-pounder from Melbourne, Australia, who was placed on scholarship.

"Bauer did a really fine job for us," Pittman said. "But yes, I think [Fletcher] had really too live of a leg for us to say, 'We're going to turn that guy down.' And I think part of it, too, is that we found out how valuable putting a scholarship is into a punter and a kicker.

"Without a scholarship, we don't have Cam Little. ... In the end, what he does for a living is going to win or lose the game for you. And I think there's several games last year that I never thought about him missing. I just thought, 'Can we get close enough for him to kick it?' So there's a lot of value there."

New lids

The Razorbacks equipment staff touted new helmets on Wednesday.

The sleek design is called the "Axion" helmet from Riddell, which uses a "true fit" system that creates a custom-designed liner intended to absorb more motion and reduce the potential for concussions.

Video ace

UA's director of football video Dustin Shippey has been named the SEC's Video Coordinator of the Year for 2021-22.

Shippey received the honor in voting by his peers, which makes him a finalist for the Bob Matey national video coordinator of the year. The award, named for the late Bob Matey, a well-regarded video coordinator at Texas A&M, will be announced in Jacksonville, Fla., on May 4.

A graduate of Texas A&M, Shippey is entering his third season with the Razorbacks, overseeing a staff of 15.





Lucas Coley





