Hot Springs officials give Majestic hotel developer 8 more months to close on property

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors gave the local developer who's had the Majestic Hotel site under contract since July until the end of the year to close on the property, granting an eight-month extension of the due diligence period that was set to expire April 16.

The enabling resolution was amended to make $25,000 of R.A. Wilson Enterprise's $100,000 deposit nonrefundable by July 20, the one-year anniversary of the board's adoption of the ordinance ratifying the real estate contract. The balance of the deposit will transfer to the city Oct. 20, provided the sale hasn't closed by then or R.A. Wilson hasn't terminated the contract.

The unanimous vote came after almost two hours of discussion, which included Walton Arts Center President/CEO Peter Lane telling the board the Northwest Arkansas nonprofit and R.A. Wilson have reached a "framework of understanding" on a memorandum of agreement to operate the outdoor entertainment venue proposed for the site.

The purchase agreement requires R.A. Wilson to secure a memorandum of agreement with a venue operator before the $2,163,128 sale can close. R.A. Wilson President/CEO Rick Wilson said the memorandum of agreement will lead to a landlord-tenant lease agreement between his company and Walton Arts Center, which owns and operates the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers.

Wilson told the board the pandemic prolonged the market analysis Integrated Insights of Fayetteville conducted for The Majestic, the 5,000-person capacity venue Wilson wants to build on the city-owned site. He said he couldn't pitch his proposal to operators without the analysis, which gave operators a sense for the viability of a venue that's yet to be built on a site the developer doesn't own.

"He doesn't own the property, number one, and number two, we have no idea what it is," said Lane, explaining why an operating agreement has yet to be reached. "You don't buy a car without seeing it and knowing what it does and how it operates. We need to do that before we sign on."

The board had hoped to close the sale by March 31. The property will have been under contract for 17 months when the extension the board granted Tuesday night expires Dec. 15. The city has owned the property since 2015.

"The reason this has taken so long is we really wanted to get to know our potential partner," Lane told the board. "We needed to know they also were committed to quality. We're excited about where this could go. It is a drop in the bucket of time in terms of longevity of what this venue could really do for the community and our state."

He said building a venue that can attract top entertainers to a "tertiary market" requires a deliberate approach.

"Arkansas is a very small state in the entertainment world," Lane said. "For us to get the best talent, we have to make sure we are doing everything just right. The reason the Walton Arts Center just finished two weeks of 'Hamilton' is because we spent four and a half years convincing them it was going to be a win-win situation.

"The reason we have Dave Matthews, and some of the biggest acts on the planet, including James Taylor and Jimmy Buffett and Chris Stapleton, coming to the Walmart AMP is because we are very intentional about what we do."

Lane said Walton Arts Center's booking, production and food and beverage partners have shown interest in The Majestic. Short of Wilson not closing on the property, "there's nothing to preclude us from going forward," he said.

But that could change as the Walton Arts Center and R.A. Wilson get deeper into due diligence, he said.

"If we did all this work and realized we could only put 2,000 people on the site, that would be a problem," Lane told the board in response to Mayor Pat McCabe's questioning of Wilson. "If there's some reason we can't get 5,000 on the site in a way that makes it great for audiences and super for artists, that would probably be something where we would step back and go this isn't going to work."

McCabe asked Wilson to explain what could prevent the project from going forward, pressing him for examples of impediments due diligence might reveal.

Wilson said Wednesday that rising costs could become an obstacle. The $15.5 million he budgeted last spring rose to $18.8 million at the end of the year. Both estimates included a 10% contingency and were based on adapting the construction plans of the larger Walmart AMP to The Majestic's smaller footprint.

"We essentially adopted a budgetary style of trying to cost it based on if we reused the same type of material again," he told the board.

Wilson said a more precise estimate won't be available until the design phase nears completion. He cautioned the project's cost could become prohibitive, requiring the operator to charge higher ticket and concessions prices than the market will bear.