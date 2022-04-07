How ‘right’ will we be?

The clear question in Arkansas politics this year is what kind of Republicanism will pervade.

A state without a competitive two-party system will address its relevant differences in Republican primary races in May, pitting what some call the nut-right against what some call the sane-right.

Those are pejorative terms. Apt, but pejorative. And, actually, I can’t think offhand of anyone except me who says them out loud.

If you’re looking for a progressive Legislature, move. If you want to stay in Arkansas and seek the most reasonable government possible under the circumstances, your best option is solid conservative Republicanism, but not extreme conservative Republicanism.

At stake is simply the state’s legislative culture. Several perfectly fine conservative legislators tell me that they wouldn’t vote for a lot of these incendiary bills if only they weren’t filed or if like-minded colleagues would bog them down in committee.

Once a right-wing parade starts in Arkansas, it’s hard for politicians not to hop on. You might know that a gun sovereignty bill is not fully thought through and needs to be slowed for law enforcement input. But you know opposing it would merely make you an irrelevant minority of one and get you beat for re-election by somebody who probably doesn’t know better than to vote for it. So you sigh and mumble “aye.” A less far-right Legislature is off to a bit of a head start because of the imminent voluntary departures from the Senate of Jason Rapert and Trent Garner. They were leaders among zealous culture warriors and flame-throwers.

But there are eight to a dozen Republican legislative primaries, more in the Senate than House, that will address the theme more decisively. In several cases, stridently conservative Republican legislators are being opposed by milder-mannered folks seeming to represent what I’d call chamber-of-commerce conservatism that doesn’t relish negative headlines and name-calling but prefers consensus solutions to real problems.

You have garden-variety conservatives running for the Legislature against hard-right types and talking about actual needs in mental health services or workforce education.

In a couple of cases, the milder-mannered candidate is the incumbent who will play defense against the angrier conservative challenger blaming him or her for doing something reasonable such as encouraging vaccines, letting voters decide whether they want a highway program or transferring vanishing landline fees to cell phones to keep 911 services funded. Only on the Arkansas right could police and ambulance dispatch be radical liberalism.

Those would be Rep. Lee Johnson, a 20-year emergency room doctor who dared to speak of the safety and value of covid vaccines, and Sen. James Sturch, a young collaboration-preaching social studies teacher who did not embrace a bill mandating that American history teachers never utter “systemic racism,” but preferred a bill that became law setting out a grievance process for parents objecting to instruction or curricula. So, he gets “critical race theory” smeared on him.

Otherwise, several far-right incumbents find themselves facing Republican opponents espousing something tamer than cultural brawling.

State Sen. Bob Ballinger, a Rapert-caliber and Garner-level bazooka-wielder, has four primary opponents ranging from an independent cowboy conservative to a problem-solving advocate who heads the Harrison Chamber of Commerce.

State Rep. Mary Bentley, Rapert’s equal in abortion zealotry and Garner’s equal in disdain for pandemic restrictions, has an opponent, Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Rose Roland, who might be as conservative but less fringe-seeming.

State Sen. Gary Stubblefield, advocate of state sovereignty from federal gun laws and de-wormer advocate, is opposed by Roy Hester, a career educator and leader of a regional education cooperative.

State Sen. Jim Dotson, a culture warrior, is opposed by Peter Christie, the mayor of Bella Vista in a newly drawn district that enhances Bella Vista’s voting power.

State Rep. Joshua Bryant, on the far right, has drawn opposition from Jim Tull, a CPA and chief financial officer of an engineering firm who captured the season’s theme with this announcement comment: “I am running for Senate because we need elected officials focused on helping real people make their lives better. Too many politicians waste time fighting for Facebook likes instead of delivering real-world results for taxpayers.” Sen. Charles Beckham, accidentally elected two years ago because he had a “R” beside his name, faces opposition from Steve Crowell, a member of the Magnolia City Council who was feted at a recent fundraiser inside the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, a venue that displeased certain of the more hard-right legislators. Whether the Chamber was essentially endorsing the challenger was a question sufficiently sensitive, apparently, that it got transferred three times when I called and had not been responded to by deadline and over 48 hours by the reportedly out-of-town head man.

That’s a lot of action, and, just to be clear, it’s all in the Republican primary.

All the while, the presumptive next Republican governor, Trump creation Sarah Sanders, eschews taking positions in these races that will determine the kind of Republican Legislature she will deal with next year.

That’s understandable. There’s no need at this point for her to alienate either her natural nut-right constituency or sane conservatives who figure that surely she’ll govern more reasonably than she campaigns.

—––––– –––––—

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers’ Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com . Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.



