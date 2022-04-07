How to watch Razorbacks baseball vs. Florida Gators: Pitching matchup, forecast, team comparisons

Here's everything you need to know about the Razorbacks' series opener against the Gators.

SCHEDULED GAME TIME Friday, 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Florida Ballpark (7,000) in Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 22-5, 7-2 SEC; Florida 19-10, 3-6 SEC

STREAK Arkansas won 1; Florida won 1

LAST 10 Arkansas 8-2; Florida 4-6

COACHES Arkansas: Dave Van Horn — 772-407 in 20th season at Arkansas and 1,092-566 in 28th season overall in Division I; Florida: Kevin O'Sullivan — 604-288 in 15th season at Florida and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 35-32

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Florida 9-3 on May 22, 2021, to sweep a three-game series in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app, via the Varsity Network app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed on WatchESPN.com and via the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (analyst)

PITCHING MATCHUP Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (4-1, 3.05 ERA in 41 1/3 innings) vs. Florida LHP Hunter Barco (5-1, 1.87 ERA in 43 1/3 innings)

FORECAST According to the National Weather Service, Thursday night will be mostly clear with a high of 81 degrees and a low of 52 in Gainesville. West winds will be calm.





TEAM COMPARISONS

ERA: Arkansas 3.57; Florida 4.27

Earned Runs Per Game: Arkansas 7.27; Florida 7.15

Batting Average: Arkansas .281; Florida .294

Opponent Batting Average: Arkansas .222; Florida .234

Slugging Percentage: Arkansas .492; Florida .520

On-Base Percentage:Arkansas .397; Florida .381

Fielding Percentage: Arkansas .985; Florida .981

NOTABLE Arkansas has won five consecutive games against Florida dating to 2018, when the Razorbacks defeated the Gators at the SEC Tournament and the College World Series....Arkansas will be playing at Florida Ballpark for the first time. The stadium opened for the 2021 season....The Razorbacks have not won a series in Gainesville since 2012. Arkansas lost its two most recent series there in 2014 and 2018....Florida starting pitcher Hunter Barco is ranked the 23rd-best prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft, according to Baseball America. The Gators have three other top-100 prospects in outfielder Jud Fabian (33), outfielder Sterlin Thompson (53) and pitcher Brandon Sproat (96)....Florida has lost five consecutive SEC games. The Gators were swept at Georgia last week and lost the final two games of a series to LSU at home two weeks ago....Arkansas has won 13 consecutive SEC series, two shy of the SEC record for consecutive series victories. Vanderbilt won 15 straight between 2012-14 and Florida won 15 straight between 2017-18....Both of Thursday's starting pitchers, Arkansas' Connor Noland and Florida's Hunter Barco, are among 45 players on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award.