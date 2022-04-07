• Anthony Russo, a Florida attorney, said "Big or small, justice is justice, and laws are laws" as a class-action lawsuit alleges that Burger King ads exaggerate, portraying "oversized meat patties and ingredients that overflow over the bun to make it appear that the burgers are approximately 35% larger in size, and contain more than double the meat."

• Jacob Greer of Iowa, 28, who U.S. marshals say removed his ankle monitor, faked his death with a suicide note and fled with cash, a bow and arrows and survival gear to avoid trial on child pornography charges, was caught in Washington state after six years on the lam.

• Derrick Webb, 20, an Orleans Parish, La., sheriff's office recruit, was arrested on charges alleging he carried marijuana into the jail for an inmate in exchange for money, with the agency saying he admitted doing so at least twice before.

• Keith Carnes, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., will be freed after 16 years in prison unless prosecutors seek to retry him after the state Supreme Court threw out his conviction for the killing of a rival drug dealer based on witnesses recanting and a determination that police withheld evidence.

• Scott Nelson, a doctor in Cleveland, Miss., awaits sentencing after being convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud by sending patients to hospice care even though they weren't terminally ill and were in the dark about the treatment, generating $442,000 in referral fees.

• Joaquin Castro, Adam Schiff and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic members of the U.S. House, all tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, adding to the string of cases across D.C.

• Jenny Rivera, a judge on New York state's Court of Appeals, was referred to the Commission on Judicial Conduct and could be kicked off the bench for failing to comply with a rule requiring proof of vaccination against covid-19.

• Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney general, and Gina Raimondo, the commerce secretary, both of whom attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner, tested positive for covid-19 and are taking precautions.

• Darryll Pines, president of the University of Maryland, said "when we have the opportunity to support humanity, we embrace it" as the school works with an international aid group to temporarily house 25 Afghan refugees on its College Park campus.