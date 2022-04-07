Jury clears man who shot woman during fight in Little Rock’s Boyle Park

A Pulaski County jury on Wednesday exonerated Clevlis Undra Abernathy Jr. in the shooting of a woman in a Little Rock park where both had come to watch a fight, deliberating just less than two hours to clear the 26-year-old Jacksonville barber of criminal wrongdoing for using his gun.

Testifying as the only defense witness, Abernathy said he was faced with a choice that night that was no choice at all.

"It was either get shot or shoot," he said, telling jurors he believed he, his friends and family -- also fight spectators -- would have been shot if he had not fired his gun.

Abernathy had been charged with first-degree battery and committing a terroristic act for firing off a barrage of bullets during a midnight fight between his fiancee and his ex-girlfriend at Boyle Park in August 2019. He has a child by each woman.

Abernathy faced up to 40 years in prison on the charges.

Wounded was Raven Davis, 26, who had accompanied Abernathy's ex-girlfriend to the fight. Abernathy told jurors Davis was not the victim prosecutors made her out to be but rather the instigator of the gun violence.

During his 80 minutes on the stand, Abernathy said he saw Davis run to a car and get a gun, telling jurors that was when he got his own weapon from his vehicle.

"She was pointing her gun at the fight," Abernathy told jurors. "That's when I yelled ... and she turned and pointed the gun at me. I thought I heard a shot, and that's when I opened fire."

Abernathy was arrested three days later. He said he, his fiancee and her family left the park immediately. Abernathy told jurors that allowing the fight to go on was "probably the dumbest and most immature thing I've done in my life."

He said he regretted having to shoot, telling jurors he "honestly and seriously apologizes" to Davis. But, as a father and stepfather to three children, Abernathy said he was focused on one thing that night.

"All I wanted to do was go home to my kids," Abernathy testified, weeping. "I wanted to make it home to my kids. When she pointed that gun at me, I thought it was over."

Also testifying Wednesday, Davis spent 43 minutes answering questions as the prosecution's final witness. She told jurors she was wounded five times, twice in each leg with another gunshot partially crippling her right hand. She told jurors she did have a gun that night tucked in the back of her shorts. Davis said she never drew the gun, a purple 9 mm, because she never saw a need to.

Davis said she was at the fight with Abernathy's ex-girlfriend, her close friend, to make sure the fistfight between the women was fair. She told jurors that when the family of Abernathy's fiancee started to intervene, she ran to get some pepper spray from the car, telling jurors she was shot after turning away from the car.

"I made eye contact with [Abernathy] and he started shooting," Davis testified, saying she heard at least seven shots. "I hit the ground. My hearing started going out a little bit. It sounded like I was underwater."

Her 9 mm pistol was found at the scene later and turned over to police. Questioned about why she had a weapon with her, Davis said she regularly went armed for self-protection.

"I always take my gun with me. I've been in some situations," she said. "I didn't feel the need to use it so I didn't pull it."

Defense attorney Denese Fletcher told jurors prosecutors had concocted the case on unreliable witnesses who couldn't tell the same story twice about what happened, suggesting that some witnesses had tailored their accounts so they would not face charges.

"There were all of these statements and none of them equalled out," Fletcher said in her closing argument. "My client told you the truth. He was protecting himself and everybody else. He had no choice."

The centerpiece of the prosecution's case was a cell phone video of the fight that showed a shirtless Abernathy firing his gun. He told jurors -- and can be heard yelling on the recording -- that he called out twice, "Go ahead and shoot if you want to!"

It was a warning to Davis as she pointed her gun at the fighters and spectators, Abernathy said.

In closing arguments, Fletcher and prosecutors Michelle Quiller and Wilson Raines clashed over what he meant.

"Maybe that's not what you would have said, but he said something," Fletcher told jurors. "Who says that unless you see a gun?"

"I don't see that as a warning," Wilson told jurors. "I see that as an invitation to get involved."

All of the bullet evidence collected by police came from a single gun, a 10 mm like Abernathy said he was shooting that night. Quiller took the 10 shell casings and lined them up in front of jurors as she asked them to recall the video showing how Abernathy fired off his gun that night.

"It didn't have to happen. He made it happen," Quiller said, telling jurors Abernathy started shooting because his fiancee -- now his wife -- was losing the fight to his ex-girlfriend.

Prosecutors further contested Abernathy's account of seeing Davis with a gun in her right hand by introducing evidence that she is left-handed.

The terroristic act charge represented bullets that struck a car that Abernathy's aunt, Fanchon Bone, 35, of Sherwood, had been sitting in that night. She had been riding with Davis and Abernathy's ex-girlfriend.

Abernathy had faced a second terroristic act charge based on accusations that he had shot at Davis while she was in the car with Bone. That count carried a potential life sentence, but Circuit Judge Cathi Compton dismissed that charge after prosecutors rested their case.

The judge said prosecutors had not proved Davis was in the car when Abernathy was shooting at her.