Safer time and place

A distant drum beats just outside your reality. Being a small-town Delta daughter with rose-colored glasses securely in place and reality in check, life marched on. But recently that rosy tint becomes clearer by the day. My heartbeat and the beat of that distant drum have become one.

We have witnessed the horror and heartbreak of human suffering brought by man's inhumanity against man. The destruction of life and liberty in a matter of moments without thought of human value or concern for what we hold sacred continues.

Daily, almost minute by minute, we look for a reason to put those rose-tinted glasses back on. But that moment must be held at bay until comes the time we can transport our fellow man to a safer time and place.

After hours of watching evil destruction, I go outside to find a clear blue sky and hear a child singing a nursery rhyme I had long forgotten. The sing-song sound of innocence in that tiny voice finds its place in my heart and makes a home there. If only the children in harm's way could wrap themselves in that cloak of protection and safety. Children of a heavenly making deserve the promise of living a life free from harm and fear.

Images of families clutching a beloved pet to their heart surely means that they have become one in heart and spirit, each treading an unknown path to an unknown destination with only each other to guide their journey to safety. Innocents, be it two-legged or four-legged, are gifts from God sent to teach the power of love and forgiveness.

All these unforgivable images bring back to memory a popular song of the '70s by The Carpenters. The haunting simplicity of Karen Carpenter's voice sings a song titled "Bless the Beasts and the Children." It was poignant then and even more so today. If only those who are raining pain and destruction on their fellow man could take the words and music of that song to heart, mankind could begin to rebuild a life shattered by the pain and suffering of war.

BEVERLY FLORIDA

Cammack Village

Ruling over mere ruin

I cannot help but wonder what Russia has been thinking as they have systematically destroyed so much of the Ukrainian cities and towns. Even if they had conquered that country in a week or two, the extent of the destruction would have left them as masters of nothing but ruins.

There were cities and towns in Germany that in 1945 looked like what we are now seeing in Ukraine. It took 50 years to rebuild them. It may very well take as long to rebuild the ruins of similar places in that country. God help those poor people.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock