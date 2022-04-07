Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: End of an era hard for farm folk

This past weekend was the 47th annual Piggott FFA Farm Sale, though it should have been the 48th. I know this because the sale and I are the same age, save for two weeks. But it skipped a year during the pandemic. I kept aging, and the farm sale got a year younger. I should have signed up for that deal.

The rain stopped, and as the skies brightened, so did the smiles. Mr. Gipson -- an 86-year-old regular at the sale -- spotted me and hugged my neck. Said he hadn't been out of the house for two years until Saturday.

The farm sale will do that to country folk. You might miss a wedding, a doctor's appointment or your supper, but you won't miss the farm sale.

There is a more intimate farm sale, however, that many a country folk would like to miss -- the sale of their own farm and equipment. It's one thing to haul off the stuff you don't want and buy other folks' stuff you don't need, but it's another thing to scale down and let go of a way of life you've always known.

That was the day Uncle Ronnie had.

He'd listed his farm at the end of 2020, and priced it high. Buyers came and went, for one reason or another. I conceitedly suspect my prayers had something to do with it. But he and a young family struck a deal a couple months ago. The cattle were sold. The old horse went to another family. Even his old dog, Lulu, stayed with the only home she'd ever known.

I was a mess. Uncle Ronnie hugged me. He seemed to be handling it well. Until Saturday.

I thought the hard part was over. I didn't think much of it as the auctioneer started on Uncle Ronnie's farm tools. But when the auctioneer got to his tractor, my uncle climbed in and started the engine. It purred. Hands went up, and within seconds, his tractor was no longer his.

He spoke with the folks who bought it as I went ahead to bid on a cast iron fire bowl I'd spotted. I was the winning bid. Turned out, it was Uncle Ronnie's fire bowl. Yes, we bought our own stuff back at the farm sale. I never said we were bright.

Later, Uncle Ronnie stood beside me, his face downcast.

"I'm sad," he said. I'd never heard him say those words.

"Why?" I asked.

"I think I sold my truck, too."

"What?"

"That young fella who bought my tractor asked about my truck. I don't really need a diesel to pull stuff anymore, but ... I priced it high, thinking he wouldn't accept."

"And he accepted?"

He nodded. His beloved 1997 Ford was gone.

"Can you talk with him? See if you can undo it?" I asked.

"Not and feel good about it," he said.

I hugged him. Everyone's loss is different, but the hurt is much the same. We talked about new trucks over supper.

"I kinda like those tan ones," he said.

And the skies brightened again.