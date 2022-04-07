Little Rock police name subject sought in Saturday’s Park Plaza shooting

Little Rock police on Wednesday named a suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting outside the Park Plaza mall that injured one person.

Police suspect Ken Kelley, 18, shot Nicholas James, 18, in the parking deck of the mall. The department shared Kelley's photo on social media and asked for the community's help in finding and arresting him.

Chief Keith Humphrey said Wednesday during a weekly news conference on violent crime in the city that the two teens had chosen the parking garage as a meeting place and had no intention of going inside the mall.

Humphrey did not identify Kelley as a suspect during the news conference but said he thought an arrest would come soon. He said James was in stable condition after the shooting.

The chief also did not elaborate on why the two were meeting, with Mayor Frank Scott adding that officials didn't want to jeopardize any good leads on the suspect.

"I think you can make from context clues what was going on," Scott said.

Humphrey said police have responded to six reported violent crimes -- including Saturday's shooting -- at Park Plaza Mall in the past two years. The crimes included two battery reports, two aggravated assaults, one aggravated assault on a household or family member, and one terroristic act.

The recent shooting was classified as a first-degree battery.