Police beat:LR woman charged in theft from purse;3 people charged in burglary attempt

LR woman charged in theft from purse

Little Rock Police arrested a woman Tuesday in the theft of cash and a gun from a purse, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested Lashaundra Farmer, 34, of Little Rock, after she was picked from a photo lineup as the person who stole $500 and a gun from the victim's purse, police said.

Farmer is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm. She is charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft of property.

3 people charged in burglary attempt

Sherwood Police arrested three people Tuesday night in connection with a reported burglary attempt, according to arrest reports.

Officers responding to a call about an active break-in at Chapel Ridge Apartments at 10401 Brockington Road met with a female caller who said three people tried to kick down the door of her apartment and broke some of the windows.

The victim ran away and the suspected burglars, some of whom had guns, purportedly broke into the apartment, police said. Police arrested two women and a man found near the scene of the burglary: Kylon Clark, 21, of Benton, Jamese Holmes, 22, of Sherwood, and Baylee Smith, 21, of Little Rock.

It was unclear from the report whether the victim knew the suspects' names, or if the three arrested matched a suspect description.

All three are charged with aggravated residential burglary, a felony, and first-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Clark and Smith face an additional misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon, while Smith also faces a third misdemeanor charge of drug possession.