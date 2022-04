A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection with the March 27 shooting incident in a Little Rock parking deck that left three people injured, police said.

Bryant Davis, 36, has been charged with three counts of first-degree battery, police said in a tweet on Thursday.

The shooting incident occurred on East Markham Street near the River Market.

Davis remained in the Pulaski County jail Thursday in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to the jail roster.