Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000





ANDRIIVKA, Ukraine -- The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Wednesday put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a battle for control of the country's industrial east.

Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow's troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days.

Russia completed the pullout of all of its estimated 24,000 or more troops from the Kyiv and Chernihiv areas in the north, sending them into Belarus or Russia to resupply and reorganize, a U.S. defense official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Moscow is now marshaling reinforcements and trying to push deeper into the country's east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to "liberate" the Donbas, Ukraine's mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.

"The fate of our land and of our people is being decided. We know what we are fighting for. And we will do everything to win," Zelenskyy said, six weeks into the war.

Ukrainian authorities urged people living in the Donbas to evacuate now, ahead of an impending Russian offensive, while there is still time.

"Later, people will come under fire," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, "and we won't be able to do anything to help them."

A Western official said it will take Russia's battle-damaged forces as much as a month to regroup for a major push on eastern Ukraine.

Increasing numbers of President Vladimir Putin's troops, along with mercenaries, have been reported moving into the Donbas.

At least five people were killed by Russian shelling Wednesday in the Donbas' Donetsk region, according to Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko, who urged civilians to leave for safer areas.

In the Luhansk region of the Donbas, Russian bombardment set fire to at least 10 multistory buildings and a mall in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor reported. There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries.

Russian forces also attacked a fuel depot and a factory in the Dnipropetrovsk region, just west of the Donbas, authorities said.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in the Donbas since 2014. Ahead of its Feb. 24 invasion, Moscow recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent states.

Meanwhile, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said that of the more than 5,000 civilians killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and street fighting, 210 were children. He said Russian forces bombed hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death.

Boichenko said more than 90% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed. The attacks on the strategic southern city on the Sea of Azov have cut off food, water, fuel and medicine and pulverized homes and businesses.

British defense officials said 160,000 people remained trapped in the city, which had a prewar population of 430,000. A humanitarian relief convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been trying for days without success to get into the city.

Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to secure a continuous land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In the north, Ukrainian authorities said the bodies of least 410 civilians have been found in towns around Kyiv, victims of what Zelenskyy has portrayed as a Russian campaign of murder, rape, dismemberment and torture. Some victims had apparently been shot at close range. Some were found with their hands bound.

At a cemetery in the town of Bucha, northeast of Kyiv, workers began to load more than 60 bodies apparently collected over the past few days into a grocery shipping truck for transport to a facility for further investigation.

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing corpses and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha.

"We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of territory they occupied," he said. "This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more."

Switching from Ukrainian into Russian, Zelenskyy urged ordinary Russians "to somehow confront the Russian repressive machine" instead of being "equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life."

He called on Russians to demand an end to the war, "if you have even a little shame about what the Russian military is doing in Ukraine."

More bodies were yet to be collected in Bucha. The Associated Press saw two in a house in a silent neighborhood. From time to time there was the muffled boom of workers clearing the town of mines and other unexploded ordnance.

Police said they found at least 20 bodies in the Makariv area west of Kyiv. In the village of Andriivka, residents said the Russians arrived in early March and took locals' phones. Some people were detained, then released. Others met unknown fates. Some described sheltering for weeks in cellars normally used for storing vegetables for winter.

The soldiers were gone, and Russian armored personnel carriers, a tank and other vehicles sat destroyed on both ends of the road running through the village. Several buildings were reduced to mounds of bricks and corrugated metal. Residents struggled without heat, electricity or cooking gas.

"First we were scared, now we are hysterical," said Valentyna Klymenko, 64. She said she, her husband and two neighbors weathered the siege by sleeping on stacks of potatoes covered with a mattress and blankets. "We didn't cry at first. Now we are crying."

To the north of the village, in the town of Borodyanka, rescue workers combed through the rubble of apartment blocks, looking for bodies. Mine-disposal units worked nearby.

The Kremlin has insisted its troops have committed no war crimes, charging that the images out of Bucha were staged by the Ukrainians.

EXECUTIONS RECORDED

A video posted online Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kyiv, Ukraine.

"He's still alive. Film these marauders. Look, he's still alive. He's gasping," a man says as a Russian soldier with a jacket pulled over his head, apparently wounded, is seen still breathing. A soldier then shoots the man twice. After the man keeps moving, the soldier shoots him again, and he stops.

At least three other apparent Russian soldiers, including one with an obvious head wound who has his hands tied behind his back, can be seen dead near the victim. All are wearing camouflage, and three have white arm bands commonly worn by Russian troops. Equipment is scattered around them, and there are blood stains near each man's head.

The soldiers are lying in the road a few feet from a BMD-2, an infantry fighting vehicle used by Russian airborne units. Some appear to have had their jackets, shoes or helmets removed. Farther up the road, other destroyed vehicles can be seen.

The video was filmed on a road just north of the village of Dmytrivka, around 7 miles southwest of Bucha.

The much-condemned killings in Bucha appear to have been the result of a Ukrainian ambush of a Russian column that occurred on or around March 30 as Russian troops were withdrawing. Oz Katerji, a freelance journalist, posted videos and pictures of the destroyed column on Twitter on April 2 and wrote that soldiers told him that the Russians had been ambushed 48 hours earlier.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry also tweeted about the destruction of the Russian convoy, calling it "precise work" by Ukrainian forces. "These are not even humans," a Ukrainian soldier says in the video as he walks among the wrecked vehicles, adding that two Russian lieutenants had been taken prisoner.

The Ukrainian soldiers are identifiable by their flag patches and blue arm bands and repeat, "Glory to Ukraine," multiple times. Their unit is unclear, but in the video of the killing, one of the men refers to some of them as "Belgravia lads," likely referring to a housing development called Belgravia located a few hundred yards from the incident.

A Ukrainian news agency that posted a video of the aftermath of the ambush March 30 described it as the work of the "Georgian Legion," a paramilitary unit of Georgian volunteers that formed to fight on behalf of Ukraine in 2014.

MORE SANCTIONS

In other developments, the U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what they branded as war crimes.

The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters -- cutting off all of his close family members from the U.S. financial system and freezing any assets they might hold in the U.S. The same measures were taken against Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the wife and children of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, former President Dmitry Medvedev and others.

Washington also acted against two of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and the U.S. and its allies plan to ban all new investment in Russia. Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury Department moved to block any Russian government debt payments with U.S. dollars from accounts at American financial institutions -- a step designed to make it difficult for Russia to meet financial obligations.

Britain has banned investment in Russia and pledged to end its dependence on Russian coal and oil by the end of the year.

The European Union is also expected to take additional punitive measures. In Brussels, the European Commission proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia. If adopted, it would be the first EU sanctions to target Russia's critical energy industry.

The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, said Europe is paying Russia around $1.09 billion a day for energy, helping finance Russia's war effort and dwarfing the aid that Europe is giving Ukraine.

Europe is also considering banning Russian ships from EU ports -- Russian aircraft are already barred from European airspace -- and banning the export to Russia of quantum computers, advanced semiconductors and other machinery and high-tech equipment.

Some European leaders say the proposals don't go far enough. Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, tweeted that a coal ban, sanctions against a few banks, and barring Russian ships "is not really an adequate sanctions package to the massacres that are being uncovered. A feeble response is just an invitation for more atrocities."

"I made clear that Russia would pay a severe and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha," President Joe Biden said in a tweet after the White House said he will sign an executive order banning all new investment in Russia.

Also Wednesday, the Biden administration charged a Russian oligarch with violating earlier sanctions that the U.S. imposed after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, which included barring U.S. citizens from working for or doing business with Russian media baron Konstantin Malofeyev. Officials said that Malofeyev used co-conspirators to secretly acquire media organizations across Europe in hopes of spreading pro-Russia propaganda.

A former CNBC and Fox News employee was arrested last month in London for working as a television producer for Malofeyev.

The Justice Department recently announced the creation of a team of federal agents and prosecutors to pursue wealthy Russians or anyone else who aids Russia's invasion of Ukraine or uses cryptocurrency to help Russia evade sanctions. The team, called Task Force Kleptocapture, was set up to seize assets belonging to oligarchs.

Meanwhile, the United States and the United Kingdom boycotted an informal meeting of the Security Council called by Russia to press its claims that the U.S. has biological warfare laboratories in Ukraine.

The meeting was the latest of several moves by Russia that have led Western countries to accuse Moscow of using the U.N. as a platform for disinformation to divert attention from the war.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky, who presided over the meeting, asserted that Ukraine, supported by the U.S., was implementing what he claimed were dangerous projects and experiments as part of a military biological program.

The allegations have previously been debunked. Ukraine does own and operate a network of biological labs that have received funding and research support from the U.S. and are not a secret. The labs are part of a program that aims to reduce the likelihood of deadly outbreaks, whether natural or man-made.

The U.S. efforts date back to work in the 1990s to dismantle the former Soviet Union's program for weapons of mass destruction.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Schrek, Andrea Rosa, Oleksandr Stashevskyi, Cara Anna, Edith M. Lederer, Yuras Karmanau and staff members of The Associated Press and Evan Hill of The New York Times.

