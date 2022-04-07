Miami is bullish on crypto craze

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Saturday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond.

New York City and Silicon Valley continued to lead in funding raised by blockchain startups in 2021, with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms pulled in more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines. The largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms and investors are setting up shop as well.

"Wynwood just really has that sort of spirit that you are looking for when a new tech sector is built," said Blockchain.com Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Peter Smith, comparing it to San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood and New York City's Brooklyn. "Ultimately you want to be with the other tech companies."

Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials, mainly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has attracted national attention by luring tech investment and becoming one of America's crypto-friendly mayors.

Others note that both Miami and Florida are business-friendly and remained open during the pandemic, making Miami more attractive as a location where people could work remotely.

"It's hard to deny this is an amazing opportunity for companies to come here and build out their project in crypto," said John Bartleman, CEO of Plantation, Florida-based TradeStation, a multi-asset broker.

Bartleman's company commissioned an 11-foot robot-like statue of a bull that is meant to emulate Wall Street's "Charging Bull." The artwork was unveiled Wednesday by Mayor Suarez to a joyful crowd gathered to kick off the conference in Miami Beach.

"Welcome to the future of finance," Suarez said. "I give you the Miami bull!"

All this enthusiasm strikes a sharp contrast with bitcoin's own rough year. On the financial side, the cryptocurrency hit a high of $67,553.95 back in November just before plunging by almost half as of late January; it remains down roughly 30% since that November high. Bitcoin is also largely absent from many of the hottest trends in crypto such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which purportedly offer a way to auction off "unique" copies of digital art and other cyberobjects.

More broadly, critics question the assumptions underlying the claimed value and utility of crypto technology, with some likening the hype and so-far unrealized promises of blockchain technologies to a Ponzi scheme that benefits early participants but leaves everyone else in the lurch.

Information for this article was contributed by David Hamilton of The Associated Press.