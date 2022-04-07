Molding minds

Why do I love teaching?

Teaching is a noble profession. Indeed, it is a tough responsibility as you become one of the molders of these young minds' future. I must say that without my teachers, I would not have become who I am today.

I come from a country where English is the second language. There, almost everybody can express themselves through it regardless of their educational background. What a great moment to look back on the good old days!

My parents only finished elementary level due to financial problems, but despite what they have in life, they can still communicate and comprehend basic English. They did their best to try and help us in our daily assignments and tasks from school. I've witnessed their dedication and perseverance to provide us a good, quality education.

When I was a kid, I still remember my family teaching me the alphabet and its sounds. We did it religiously, especially before we go to bed. To make learning more fun, my parents used to do it as a game where the winner will be rewarded with a delicious and dainty breakfast. With this practice and the undeniably fantastic motivation, I started to read early.

This is how we started to learn before we even go to a regular school. I admire my parents for devoting their time to build firmly our foundational skills. Truly, almost all our firsts happen at home; and our family, they're our first teachers.

These family efforts ignited my passion for teaching. Like every young child, I mimicked what I learned at home. There were times when I would role-play as a teacher to feel how one executes a lesson. The feeling of satisfaction was extraordinary.

From then on, I have been eager to become an educator not only to be an agent of change, but also to touch lives. This mission of mine inspires me to explore more things in order to increase the quality of education among learners.

When I was in college, our professor conducted a professional development event, and I vividly remember how the guest speaker emphasized the importance of being a teacher through a story. And it goes like this,

"In heaven, before you enter, you will be asked of the good deeds you did on Earth. A man said boastfully, 'I am an engineer, I made all the buildings that are well known in the whole world.' The gatekeeper said 'Good job!' Another man shared, 'I am a doctor, I helped all the sick and dying.' A woman sophisticatedly approached the gatekeeper. 'I am a lawyer, I gave justice to all.' 'Bravo!' he replied. There was an old woman sitting on the bench. The gatekeeper approached her and asked, 'Madam, what about you, what have you done on Earth?' The old woman replied, 'I made them all' pertaining to those who shared their good deeds."

She made them all because she is a teacher.

This story taught me that without us teachers, all professionals will not become who they are now. I dig deep in this story as my inspiration to teach as the lives of the youth lies in the hand of the teacher.

I practiced teaching for 11 years in the Philippines. I was a high school teacher but also tried to handle different levels so that I could understand and internalize how to hone learners from beginners to professionals. With the enthusiasm I have in line with education, I decided to put up my own school so that I may help mold future productive members of society, for the little ones to become more equipped with knowledge and wisdom according to my leadership and management as a whole.

With this advocacy, I decided to share and learn culture from other countries. The world is overflowing with new possibilities! For me to be able to keep up with educational advancements globally, I took a chance to become an educator in the United States.

In this journey, I found a new family who supported me all the way in this industry. The emptiness I am feeling for being away from my loved ones was somehow filled with warmth from my colleagues who treated me as a real family.

I have two friends who were there from the very beginning of this journey. We even playfully called our friendship "The Three MuskeTeachers." We all agree on having the mission of holistically filling every "tabula rasa" we come across. Definitely, we learn from every person we meet.

So kudos to all the educators who climb all types of mountains and dive into all types of oceans to express their love for teaching!

Dr. Jhemson Elis is a mathematics teacher at Lakeside High School. He is a foreign exchange teacher from the Philippines and has taught for 14 years from elementary to graduate school. He has a doctorate degree in Philosophy of Education in Mathematics Education. He was also a school principal for years and continues upgrading his education to a Ph.D. in School Leadership and Management. He is a 2022 advocacy fellow at the Association of American Educators.