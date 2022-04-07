



• Pop star Ed Sheeran won a copyright infringement battle over his hit single "Shape of You," which he was accused of stealing from a U.K. grime artist. Sami Chokri, who records as Sami Switch, said Sheeran ripped off a key part of his 2015 track as the song reached No. 1 on the U.K. singles charts in 2017. Sheeran was accused of copying his single "Oh Why," with Chokri claiming the "Oh I" hook in Sheeran's track was similar to his. During an 11-day trial in London, lawyers for Chokri claimed Sheeran was a "magpie" who habitually copied other artists. But the judge didn't see it that way in a ruling published Wednesday, saying Sheeran did not deliberately or self-consciously copy the hook and although there are similarities in the songs, there are "significant differences." Sheeran is also embroiled in a copyright fight in the U.S., with the owners of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" accusing him of copying that classic with his "Thinking Out Loud."

• After a day of did-they-or-didn't-they speculation, Kourtney Kardashian confirmed Wednesday on Instagram that her Las Vegas wedding was just for fun and she's not hitched to Travis Barker. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect," the sister of Kim and Khloe Kardashian wrote under photos of the two at One Love Wedding chapel. Owner Marty Frierson had said he drummed up an Elvis impersonator after somebody booked the gig and paid online, and that he served as a witness when a small group rolled in after the Grammys on Sunday with security and a photographer of their own. Word of the "marriage" spread quickly, but no license could be found. Kardashian and representatives for the Blink-182 drummer did not respond to inquiries, and the couple was mum until Kardashian's Instagram post. Yet a wedding is still in the works, though no date has been announced. The two went Instagram-official with their relationship in February 2021 and Barker, 46, popped the question in October. Kardashian, 42, never wed the father of her three children, Scott Disick. Barker has been married twice. His first marriage, to Melissa Kennedy, lasted nine months. He married Shanna Moakler in 2004 and they divorced in 2008. They share two teenage children.





Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker appear at the Grammy Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP/Invision/Jordan Strauss)





