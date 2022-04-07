National League East preview capsules

Atlanta Braves

2021 88-73, first place, won World Series

MANAGER Brian Snitker (seventh season)

HE'S HERE 1B Matt Olson, RHP Kenley Jansen, RHP Collin HcHugh, C Manny Pina, OF Alex Dickerson, RHP Tyler Thornburg, RHP Kirby Yates

HE'S OUTTA HERE 1B Freddie Freeman, OF Jorge Soler, OF Joc Pederson, C Stephen Vogt, OF Ender Inciarte, INF Johan Camargo, INF Pablo Sandoval, OF Cristian Pache, LHP Drew Smyly, RHP Bryse Wilson, RHP Josh Tomlin, RHP Richard Rodriguez

TOP HITTERS 3B Austin Riley (.303, 33 HR, 107 RBI), RF Ronald Acuna Jr. (.283, 24, 52, 17 SBs in 82 games), 2B Ozzie Albies (.259, 30, 106, 40 doubles, 20 SBs), 1B Matt Olson (.271, 39, 111 with Oakland), CF Adam Duvall (.228, 38, 113 with Miami and Atlanta)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Charlie Morton (14-6, 3.34 ERA, 216 Ks in 1852/3 IP), LH Max Fried (14-7, 3.04, 158 Ks in 1652/3 IP), RH Ian Anderson (9-5, 3.58, 124 Ks in 1281/3 IP), RH Kyle Wright (0-1, 9.95 in 2 games; 1.59 ERA, 52/3 IP in World Series), RH Huascar Ynoa (4-6, 4.05, 91 IP)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Kenley Jansen (4-4, 2.22 ERA, 38 saves, 69 IP, 36 hits allowed with Dodgers), LH Will Smith (3-7, 3.44, 37 saves, 87 Ks, 67 IP), LH Tyler Matzek (0-4, 2.57)

OUTLOOK After winning 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, the Braves are on another roll with four consecutive NL East championships. Last year's win over Houston was capped by the team's first World Series crown since 1995. Atlanta lost Mike Soroka and Acuna to injuries and Marcell Ozuna to an injury and legal problems last year. This year, the major challenge is overcoming the departure of Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP and popular team leader who signed with the Dodgers. Olson, from the Atlanta area, agreed to a $168 million, eight-year contract one day after he was traded to the Braves, signaling the end of Freeman's tenure in Atlanta. Acuna could be back in right field by May. Questions about the back of the rotation could stretch a deep bullpen in the first month, especially when the Braves play 14 consecutive days to open the season before their first off day.

Philadelphia Phillies

2021 82-80, second place

MANAGER Joe Girardi (third season)

HE'S HERE OF Nick Castellanos, LF/DH Kyle Schwarber, RHP Corey Knebel, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Jeurys Familia

HE'S OUTTA HERE LF Andrew McCutchen, RHP Hector Neris, RHP Archie Bradley, INF Brad Miller, INF Freddy Galvis, OF Roman Quinn, OF Adam Haseley, C Andrew Knapp, LHP Matt Moore, RHP Chase Anderson

TOP HITTERS RF Bryce Harper (.309, 35 HR, 84 RBI, NL MVP), LF Nick Castellanos (.309, 34, 100 for Reds), C J.T. Realmuto (.263, 17, 73), DH/LF Kyle Schwarber (.266, 32, 71 for Nationals and Red Sox), 1B Rhys Hoskins (.247, 27, 71)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Zack Wheeler (14-10, 2.78 ERA, 247 Ks), RH Aaron Nola (9-9, 4.63, 223 Ks), RH Kyle Gibson (10-9, 3.71 for Rangers and Phillies), RH Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17), LH Ranger Suarez (8-5, 1.36 in 39 games, 12 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Corey Knebel (4-0, 2.45 ERA, 3 saves for Dodgers), LH Brad Hand (6-7, 2.90, 21 out of 29 saves for Nationals, Blue Jays and Mets), RH Jeurys Familia (9-4, 3.94, 1 save for Mets), LH Jose Alvarado (7-1, 4.20), RH Connor Brogdon (5-4, 3.43)

OUTLOOK After their first winning season since 2011, the Phillies are aiming to return to the postseason and snap an NL-worst 10-year drought. The addition of sluggers Castellanos and Schwarber strengthens an offense that already features reigning NL MVP Harper. The Phillies were 13th in runs (4.5), 18th in batting average (.240) and 15th in homers (198) last year. The rotation led by Wheeler is solid and capable one through five. If Nola can return to his All-Star form, the Phillies would have a formidable 1-2 punch. Knebel gives the team a proven closer, while Hand and Familia provide depth in a bullpen that's been a major problem the past few seasons. Offense should be a strength but defense could be a trouble spot as several regulars are more suited to DH. If the pitching improves and the defense doesn't fall apart, the Phillies can slug their way back to October baseball.

New York Mets

2021 77-85, third place

MANAGER Buck Showalter (first season)

HE'S HERE RHP Max Scherzer, RHP Chris Bassitt, OF Starling Marte, OF Mark Canha, 3B Eduardo Escobar, RHP Adam Ottavino, LHP Chasen Shreve, LHP Alex Claudio, OF Travis Jankowski, OF Nick Plummer, GM Billy Eppler

HE'S OUTTA HERE Manager Luis Rojas, RF Michael Conforto, RHP Marcus Stroman, 2B Javier Baez, RHP Noah Syndergaard, LHP Aaron Loup, RHP Jeurys Familia, LHP Rich Hill, INF Jonathan Villar, OF Kevin Pillar, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Heath Hembree

TOP HITTERS 1B Pete Alonso (.262, 37 HR, 94 RBI), RF Starling Marte (.310, 12, 55, MLB-best 47 SBs in 120 games with Miami and Oakland), SS Francisco Lindor (.230, 20, 63)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Jacob deGrom (7-2, 1.08 ERA, 146 Ks, 11 BBs, 6 HR allowed, 92 IP in 15 starts), RH Max Scherzer (15-4, 2.46, 236 Ks, 36 BBs, 1791/3 IP in 30 starts with Nationals and Dodgers), RH Chris Bassitt (12-4, 3.15, 1571/3 IP in 27 starts for Oakland), RH Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.47, 26 HR, 159 IP), RH Carlos Carrasco (1-5, 6.04, 12 HR, 532/3 IP)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Edwin Diaz (5-6, 3.45 ERA, 32 out of 38 saves, 89 Ks, 23 BBs, 3 HR in 622/3 IP), RH Trevor May (7-3, 3.59, 4 saves, 83 Ks, 24 BBs, 10 HR in 622/3 IP)

OUTLOOK Expectations are high once again following the team's latest offseason overhaul -- on the field and off. Second-year owner Steve Cohen committed nearly $260 million to five free agents during a winter spending spree that positioned the Mets to have baseball's second-largest payroll (more than $250 million) behind the Dodgers. The highlight was pairing Scherzer with deGrom to form a sensational 1-2 pitching punch that boasts five Cy Young Awards between them. Bassitt, an All-Star with Oakland last year who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the face, slots in nicely at No. 3. So if they can stay healthy -- Scherzer is 37 and the 33-year-old deGrom didn't pitch after July 7 last season due to a sprained elbow -- the top of the rotation looks transformative. New York signed Marte, Escobar and Canha to boost a lineup that languished in 2021.

Miami Marlins

2021 67-95, fourth place

MANAGER Don Mattingly (seventh season)

HE'S HERE INF Joey Wendle, OF Jorge Soler, OF Avisaíl García, RHP Louis Head, OF Delino DeShields

HE'S OUTTA HERE CEO Derek Jeter, OF Lewis Brinson, C Sandy Leon, INF Eddy Alvarez, OF Magneuris Sierra

TOP HITTERS LF Jorge Soler (.223, 27 HR, 70 RBI with Royals and Braves), RF Avisail Garcia (.262, 29, 86 with Milwaukee), 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar (.261, 22, 93), DH/1B Garrett Cooper (.284, 9, 33 in 71 games), 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (.248, 18, 53, 23 SBs)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Sandy Alcantara (9-15, 3.19 ERA, 201 Ks), RH Pablo Lopez (5-5, 3.07), LH Trevor Rogers (7-8, 2.64), RH Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.18), LH Jesus Luzardo (6-9, 6.61)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Dylan Floro (6-6, 2.81 ERA, 15 out of 21 saves), RH Anthony Bender (3-2, 2.79), RH Louis Head (2-0, 2.31 with Rays)

OUTLOOK The Marlins ranked next-to-last in the majors in runs (623) and strikeouts (1,553) last season, and they know offense was by far their biggest problem. Wendle, Garcia and Soler should help, but the Marlins also know they need improvement from holdovers like Chisholm -- who has said he has studied every at-bat from last season and simply wasted too many of them. Starting pitching shouldn't be an issue if everyone stays healthy; Alcantara's record is highly deceiving and Lopez looks as though he added a few pounds of muscle in the offseason. Center field has been a big concern all spring, especially since the Marlins play in a home park that is enormous and a gap-hitters' paradise. The idea in Miami is to build something sustainable for the long-term, not be a one-year wonder. Jeter's departure earlier this year wasn't a complete surprise, and his few words on the topic made clear that he wanted Miami to be a bigger spender and evidently wasn't getting his way. It's now up to people he brought in, most notably highly respected GM Kim Ng, to finish the rebuild.

Washington Nationals

2021 65-97, fifth place

MANAGER Dave Martinez (fifth season)

HE'S HERE DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Steve Cishek, INF Cesar Hernández, INF Maikel Franco, INF/OF Ehire Adrianza, INF-OF Dee Strange-Gordon, LHP Sean Doolittle, RHP Anibal Sanchez, RHP Hunter Harvey, RHP Carl Edwards Jr., RHP Tyler Clippard

HE'S OUTTA HERE 1B Ryan Zimmerman, C Alex Avila, INF Jordy Mercer, RHP Wander Suero, RHP Ryne Harper

TOP HITTERS RF Juan Soto (.313, 29 HR, 95 RBI, 111 runs, 145 walks), DH Nelson Cruz (.265, 32, 86 for Minnesota and Tampa Bay), 1B Josh Bell (.261, 27, 88)

PROJECTED ROTATION RH Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.57 ERA in 5 starts; expected to miss start of season after an operation last July), LH Patrick Corbin (9-16, 5.82, MLB-worst 37 HR allowed), RH Josiah Gray (2-2, 5.48 in 13 starts for Dodgers and Nationals), RH Erick Fedde (7-9, 5.47), RH Anibal Sanchez (did not pitch in 2021; 4-5, 6.62 in 2020) or LH Josh Rogers (2-2, 3.28 in 6 starts)

KEY RELIEVERS RH Tanner Rainey (1-3, 7.39 ERA, 3 saves, 42 Ks, 312/3 IP), RH Kyle Finnegan (5-9, 3.55, 11 out of 15 saves, 68 Ks, 66 IP), RH Steve Cishek (0-2, 3.42, 74 appearances for Angels), LH Sean Doolittle (3-1, 4.53 for Cincinnati and Seattle)

OUTLOOK Two consecutive last-place finishes and a wholesale reshuffling of the roster at last year's trade deadline have the Nationals in the midst of a full-on rebuild -- or, to use GM Mike Rizzo's preferred term, "reboot." Key players such as Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson and Yan Gomes were shipped elsewhere and newcomers such as Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz will be counted on. The 2019 championship could not feel much further away, and there isn't a lot in the way of remnants of that club, with the notable exceptions of Soto, the 2020 NL batting champion and 2021 NL MVP runner-up, and Strasburg, who's pitched fewer than 30 total innings since earning World Series MVP honors. Unless and until Washington signs Soto to a long-term contract, his future will be a main topic of discussion. The Nationals brought in Cruz to offer protection for Soto in the lineup, but that was about it in terms of notable additions.