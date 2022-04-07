Plumbing firm's buy expands its territory

Springdale-based Paschal Air Plumbing and Electric has acquired Mize Heating and Air, expanding the company's services into Central Arkansas for the first time.

The acquisition adds three new service areas, Searcy, Cabot and Newport, to Pascal's operations. Mize Heating and Air was founded by Phillip Mize in 2009, according to a Wednesday release. Terms of the deal were not released.

"Phillip's team at Mize Heating & Air was an obvious addition to the Paschal family and we're committed to making substantial investments in Central Arkansas by being a major job creator and a service leader to area property owners," Charley Boyce, Pascal's president said in a statement. "We feel great about the timing for this expansion and we're excited to welcome the new team members and customers to the Paschal family."

Pascal employs over 230 workers, operates more than 160 service vehicles and prior to the acquisition served Northwest Arkansas, southwest Missouri and the Fort Smith area.

-- John Magsam

Agriculture agency offers scholarships

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is rolling out scholarships up to $5,000 for students studying agriculture or related fields.

Students going to Arkansas State University, Southern Arkansas University, the University of Arkansas system schools and Arkansas Tech University can apply through June 1 to receive the scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year.

"The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is pleased to provide funding to help deserving students further their education and prepare for potential careers in agriculture, our state's largest industry," Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in a news release Wednesday.

Students must have a minimum 2.5 GPA to apply. Recipients are chosen based on academic achievements, financial need, character, leadership skills and career plans.

The scholarships will be funded via civil penalties collected by the department.

The application can be found at bit.ly/DeptofAgScholarship.

-- Christina LaRue

State index off 6.91 for 736.91 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 736.91, down 6.91.

"Minutes released Wednesday this afternoon from the March Federal Reserve meeting reinforced investor conviction of the Federal Reserve's commitment to raising interest rates and reducing their balance sheet despite the potential impact on equity prices as the market closed lower for a second consecutive day," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.