The nation in brief:No charges in Minneapolis police death;College-dorm dad guilty in N.Y. case;Texan gets 4 years over protest gunfire;Ex-Louisiana sheriff gets bribery term

No charges in Minneapolis police death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota prosecutors declined to file charges Wednesday against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in a downtown apartment in February.

Locke, 22, who was Black, was staying on a couch in his cousin's apartment when authorities entered without knocking Feb. 2 as part of an investigation into a homicide in neighboring St. Paul.

Prosecutors said body-camera video showed Locke pointed a gun at officer Mark Hanneman, justifying his use of deadly force. Locke's family has disputed that, arguing that the footage suggests Locke was startled awake and that he grabbed for a gun that he was licensed to carry.

Locke's mother, Karen Wells, said she was disgusted by the decision. Appearing at a news conference in New York with attorney Ben Crump and civil-rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton, she vowed to keep up pressure on Minneapolis city leaders and spoke directly to Hanneman.

"This is not over. You may have been found not guilty, but in the eyes of me, being the mother who I am, you are guilty," Wells said. "And I'm not going to give up. Continue to have your restless nights, because I know you do. ... Because the spirit of my baby is going to haunt you for the rest of your life."

Locke was shot just seconds after the officers entered the apartment. His family said he did not live there, and the warrant -- connected to a homicide in St. Paul -- did not name him as a suspect.

Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said Locke might never have been shot if not for the no-knock warrant. But they said there was insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hanneman violated the state statute governing when police can use deadly force.

College-dorm dad guilty in N.Y. case

NEW YORK -- A man who moved into his daughter's college dorm and charmed her schoolmates with stories about his wisdom was convicted Wednesday of charges that he exploited the close-knit group, using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars.

Lawrence Ray, 62, was convicted at a trial in which weeks of testimony chronicled his psychologically manipulative relationship with young people he met in fall 2010 at Sarah Lawrence College, a small New York liberal arts school. Ray moved into his daughter's dorm after finishing a prison stint for a securities fraud conviction.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 16 on charges including racketeering, conspiracy, forced labor, sex trafficking and obstruction of justice. With guilty verdicts returned on 15 counts, Ray could face up to life in prison.

Ray was returned to custody, where he had been since his early 2020 arrest. His lawyers declined to comment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Ray had changed "a group of friends who had their whole lives ahead of them."

"For the next decade, he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives," Williams said. "He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today's verdict finally brings him to justice."

Texan gets 4 years over protest gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Texas man who says he is affiliated with the anti-government "boogaloo" movement was sentenced Tuesday to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 24, was accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building. There were other people inside who were allegedly ransacking the building.

Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty last year to a federal riot charge. He was sentenced Tuesday to 52 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Ex-Louisiana sheriff gets bribery term

NEW ORLEANS -- A former Louisiana sheriff was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for a federal bribery conviction, to be served concurrently with his four life sentences for earlier convictions for raping boys.

U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo also ordered Rodney J. "Jack" Strain to pay a $10,000 fine, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Strain pleaded guilty to one of 16 federal charges against him in December and prosecutors dropped the others.

The plea came weeks after a St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Strain on eight charges including four counts of aggravated rape against children less than 13 years old -- a crime which carries an automatic life sentence.

Strain, who served five terms before losing the 2015 election, admitted using his authority as sheriff to steer profits from a $1 million work-release contract to himself, his family and two of his top deputies.

-

FILE - A hedge row marks the campus of Sarah Lawrence College in Yonkers, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020. Lawrence Ray, who moved into his daughter's Sarah Lawrence College dorm and charmed her schoolmates with stories about his wisdom was convicted Wednesday, April 6, 2022, of charges that he exploited the close-knit group, using threats and violence to enrich himself with millions of dollars. (AP Photo/Luke Sheridan, File)

