No need to change duck season

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is considering a proposal to shift duck season dates for the 2022-23 seasons.

The proposed change would open duck season the weekend after Thanksgiving instead of the its traditional opening the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Under the traditional structure, the season would contain three segments running Nov. 18-26, Dec. 9-23, and Dec. 27 through Jan. 31, 2023.

The proposed modification would also contain three segments running Nov. 5-Dec. 3, Dec. 9-23, and Dec. 27 through Jan. 31, 2023.

There is not a strong reason to make this change, but there are some strong reasons against it. Arkansas's duck hunting tradition is built around the first short segment before Thanksgiving. Students are out of school, and they have time to go duck hunting. It generates a lot of excitement, and also a lot of economic activity.

Opening duck season later would shorten the split between the first and second segments, but it would reduce hunting opportunities for students that will be back in school.

On the other hand, it would give ducks a little extra time to reach the state, which might benefit public land hunters. Starting later does not guarantee better hunting on public land, though. On opening day of the 2021-22 season, 40 hunters in a compact area killed limits at Dave Donaldson Black River WMA.

Biologically, starting duck season a week or so later would have minimal impact. In that situation, the weight of the decision rests on its affect on hunting opportunity.

There is no pervasive dissatisfaction with the traditional duck season structure. Changing it will not substantially increase the number of ducks in the state. It's not necessary, and it will probably only bring the commission enough grief to restore the traditional season structure in 2023-24.

I am ambivalent about reducing the turkey bag limit to one adult gobbler. Only about 100 hunters bag two gobblers annually, so a reduction would theoretically preserve only 100 gobblers.

The main biological justification is that it would theoretically reduce the possibility of hunters disturbing nesting turkeys while pursuing a second gobbler. It would also eliminate the possibility of hunters killing two gobblers on the same day and illegally checking the second bird on a different date.

HALL OF FAME

After yielding to covid in 2020-21, the Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will hold its induction banquet May 19 at Chenal Country Club.

The ceremony will induct members of the 2020 and 2021 classes. They include Witt Stephens Jr., the late Carl Hunter, Dr. Harold Glenn, Wallace Claypool, George Purvis, Scott Yaich, Pat Peacock and John Olin.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Grand Prairie Museum in Stuttgart.

Jim Ronquest, the board chairman for the Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame, said that the inductees are well known in Arkansas. Enshrining them in the hall of fame in the duck hunting capital of the world will immortalize them nationally and even internationally while showcasing the state's duck hunting heritage.

The deadline to purchase tickets and sponsorships is April 15. For more information, visit waterfowlerhof.com

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR

Good fishing stories will abound at the Fly Fishing Tour April 16 at the Ron Robinson Auditorium in Little Rock.

The event will feature nine short films about fly fishing for trout and other species, all in beautiful locations. The films include tarpon fishing in Costa Rica, steelhead fishing in British Columbia, trout fishing in Colorado, cobia fishing in Chesapeake Bay, fishing for bonefish and parrot head in Australia, fishing for red drum from Louisiana to Columbia, trout and char in the Arctic, and fishing for permit, bonefish, barracuda, tarpon and triggerfish.

Fundraising activities will include a raffle for seven guided trips on Arkansas trout waters, as well as auctions for high-end fly fishing gear including a Thomas rod and Ross reel, Yeti coolers, Costa sunglasses and more.

The Arkansas Fly Fishers will use proceeds from the Film Festival to support other charitable projects in the state including Casting For Recovery, Project Healing Waters, and The Mayfly Project. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the films begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and are available at Arkansasflyfishers.com.