North Little Rock Police Department mourns officer who died of cancer

An officer of the North Little Rock Police Department died of cancer Thursday after a four-decade career, according to department officials on social media.

Larry Mickel, an officer first class, died after "a long battle with cancer," a post on the Police Department's Facebook page said.

Within an hour, the post had drawn more than 125 comments, mostly people expressing condolences or sharing positive memories of their interactions with Mickel.

Mickel's age was not given in the post, and a call to the department's spokesperson was not answered Thursday afternoon.

The force hired Mickel in October of 1980, the post stated, as it commended him for 41 years of "dedicated service."