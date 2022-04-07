The world in brief: Nuke traces explained to U.N., Iran says;U.S. analyzing data in Chinese jet crash;Germans reach deal on shot mandate;Pope kisses Ukrainian flag, urges peace

Nuke traces explained to U.N., Iran says

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran on Wednesday said it supplied the United Nations' nuclear watchdog with documents explaining the discovery of suspect enriched uranium traces, state media reported, the first acknowledgement from Tehran that it had answered the agency's long-standing demands.

The head of Iran's civilian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said Iran sent the requested explanations on March 20 about several former undeclared sites in Iran where there was evidence of past nuclear activity.

The deadline came as part of an agreement announced last month to resolve the problem of undeclared uranium particles in Iran by June -- long a source of tension between Tehran and the U.N. atomic watchdog.

The issue is separate from now-stalled talks to revive Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, which collapsed four years ago when former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the accord and imposed sanctions on Iran.

U.S. analyzing data in Chinese jet crash

BEIJING -- Both black boxes from a passenger plane crash in southern China last month that killed 132 people are being analyzed by U.S. experts at a government lab in Washington, D.C.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is helping its Chinese counterparts download information from the flight data recorder. The American agency said recently it was doing the same for the cockpit voice recorder.

Both may have been damaged by the impact of the crash. If the information on them can be recovered, it could shed light on why the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 went into a sudden nosedive and slammed into the ground in a mountainous area on March 21.

U.S. accident investigators arrived in China recently to assist the investigation by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The NTSB team is taking part because the plane was manufactured in the United States.

Chinese officials have said a preliminary investigation report would be completed within 30 days of the crash.

Germans reach deal on shot mandate

Lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition sealed a deal on proposed legislation that would require people aged 60 and older to get vaccinated against covid-19.

The agreement between senior members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Free Democrats, which could still change before it's voted through parliament, includes the option of making covid shots mandatory for everyone aged 18 or older if the development of the pandemic this fall warrants it, according to a paper published late Tuesday.

Efforts would be made initially to encourage voluntary inoculation for the millions of citizens who still haven't been vaccinated, according to the proposed law, which is due to go to a vote in the lower house of parliament today. The order for mandatory vaccination could be reversed in June if enough people have their covid shots voluntarily by then, the lawmakers said.

"We are united by the goal of effective prevention through the highest possible level of basic immunity for all adults for the fall, because in this way we can prevent the health system from being overwhelmed," they added.

Germany's latest wave of the coronavirus appears to be ebbing after peaking at the end of last month, although authorities are still registering more than 200,000 new cases and some 300 deaths on most days.

Pope kisses Ukrainian flag, urges peace

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Wednesday kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that he said was brought to him from the "martyred" Ukrainian city of Bucha as he denounced the "massacre" there and called again for an end to the war.

Francis held the flag as he welcomed a half-dozen Ukrainian refugee children up to the stage of the Vatican audience hall at the end of his Wednesday general audience and gave them each a giant chocolate Easter egg. He urged prayers for them and for all Ukrainians.

"The recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought testimony of new atrocities, like the massacre in Bucha, even more horrendous cruelty carried out against civilians, defenseless women and children," he said.

"They are victims whose innocent blood cries up to the sky and implores that this war be stopped, and that the weapons be silenced. Stop disseminating war and destruction."

He held up a dirtied Ukrainian flag that he said had arrived Tuesday at the Vatican from Bucha, where evidence has emerged since the Russians pulled out of what appears to be intentional killings of civilians.

Kissing it, the pope said: "This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha. ... Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine."

And gesturing to the children, Francis said: "These children had to flee to arrive in a safe place. This is the fruit of war."

Francis has amplified his anger at the Russian invasion after his initial tepid response, though he has refrained from citing Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name in keeping with Vatican diplomatic tradition.



