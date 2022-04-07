N.Y. judge kills self after home searched

A New York state judge whose home was searched by law enforcement authorities last month against the backdrop of the federal prosecution of one of his former clients killed himself Tuesday, one of his lawyers said.

The judge, John Michalski, an acting justice of the state Supreme Court, was found dead at his home in Amherst, N.Y., a Buffalo suburb, said the lawyer, Terrence Connors.

“It’s difficult to explain what a tragedy this is,” said Connors, a longtime friend of Michalski’s, adding that “it would be difficult to find a judge who was more respected” in the western New York legal community.

Michalski’s death, at 61, came a little more than a year after another apparent suicide attempt in which, according to police records, he was struck by a freight train after lying on the tracks in a rail yard near Buffalo in the middle of the night.

The episode prompted him to take a leave from his $210,900-a-year seat on the bench. He returned to work in January after meeting every requirement for doing so.