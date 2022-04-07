BASEBALL

Ramirez, Guardians reach deal

All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez agreed to a $124 million, five-year contract on the eve of opening day with Cleveland, a record-setting deal for a franchise that hasn't been able to swing with baseball's big spenders over the years. Ramirez's deal runs through the 2028 season, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Ramirez still must take a physical and numerous other details need to be finalized before the contract is official, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and is the biggest in team history.

Merrifield gets new contract

All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for the 2024 season. Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will make $7 million this season and $2.75 million 2023, a figure that would escalate by $4 million if he spends 109 days or fewer on the injured list this season. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout. Merrifield, 33, hit .277 with an American League-leading 40 stolen bases and 42 doubles last season, becoming the first player since Charlie Gehringer in 1929 to lead the AL in both categories. Merrifield also had 40-plus doubles and 40-plus steals in 2018, making him one of seven players in big league history with at least two such seasons.

Brewers add two catchers

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Victor Caratini and Alex Jackson on Wednesday to address their catching depth, a day after Pedro Severino was suspended for the first 80 games following a positive drug test. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Korry Howell and catcher Brett Sullivan to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Caratini. The Brewers landed Jackson from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Hayden Cantrelle and pitcher Alexis Ramirez. The Brewers sent Jackson to their Class AAA affiliate in Nashville. Severino tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clomiphene, a women's fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use.

FOOTBALL

Tide receiver suspended

Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall has been suspended and is no longer listed on the roster. Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that Hall violated "some team rules. Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter." Hall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and had four catches for 72 yards as a freshman. Saban didn't indicate if there was a clear path for Hall to be reinstated, noting that he had already been given a second chance from a previous suspension.

Veteran linebacker retiring

Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he's retiring, ending a 10-year career in which he made 58 sacks. Mercilus, 31, announced his decision Wednesday via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season. Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015. He had 7 ½ sacks in 2016 and earned second-team honors in the All-Pro balloting that season.

BASKETBALL

Kentucky guard leaving

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. will enter the NBA Draft and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, ending his lone season as the Wildcats' second-leading scorer. The 6-3 freshman is the second Wildcats player to enter the draft pool in what has become a spring ritual for the program. Junior forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced on Monday that he will go through the evaluation process but left open the possibility of returning to school. League coaches and media members named Washington to the All-SEC second team. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game while starting 29 of 31 contests.

TENNIS

Top seed posts win

Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka won for the first time since late February, outlasting American Alison Riske 7-6 (3), 6-4 on Wednesday to start the weather-delayed Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open. Sabalenka, of Belarus, had lost her opening matches at Indian Wells and Miami after falling to new No. 1 Iga Swiatek in quarterfinals at Qatar six weeks ago. Still, Sabalenka needed nearly two hours to make it past Riske. Sabalenka led 5-3 in the opening set before Riske forced a tiebreaker. Sabalenka eventually pulled away and won five of the final six points in the tiebreak. Other seeded winners including No. 3 Karolina Pliskova, No. 6 Jessica Pegula, No. 9 Madison Keys, No. 10 Belinda Bencic and No. 12 Alize Cornet.