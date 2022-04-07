Oil execs take heat over high gas costs





WASHINGTON -- The top executives of six of the nation's largest oil and gas companies testified before Congress on Wednesday, at a time when high gasoline prices have become a political flash point in Washington and across the country.

The executives from BP America, Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources and Shell USA faced tough questions from members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee about their role in higher pump prices.

Gasoline prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, hitting a national average price of $4.33 a gallon on March 11 before falling back to $4.16 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. In Arkansas, the average price of gasoline was about $3.76 a gallon on Wednesday.

Prices of crude oil have fallen since the invasion, from a peak of more than $139 per barrel in early March to about $97 on Wednesday.

Democrats hammered oil executives at the hearing over why gas prices have not fallen in tandem with crude prices, accusing the fossil fuel firms of engaging in "war profiteering" at the expense of American consumers.

"These prices are constraining our constituents' budgets and patience," said Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., chair of the Energy and Commerce subcommittee on oversight and investigations.

The executives defended themselves from such claims, noting that energy industry analysts have said it's natural for gasoline prices to fall more slowly than crude prices. The trend is known in the industry as the "rockets and feathers" phenomenon.

"I want to be absolutely clear: We do not control the market price of crude oil or natural gas, nor of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel, and we have no tolerance for price gouging," said Michael Wirth, chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron.

Democrats also argued that fossil fuel companies have been using their soaring profits amid the war in Ukraine to enrich investors through stock buybacks and dividends, rather than to lower gasoline prices.

"We are here to get answers from the oil companies about why they're ripping off the American people," said Chair Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J. "At a time of record profits, big oil is refusing to increase production to provide the American people some much-needed relief at the gas pump. Instead, they're buying back their stock at an estimated cost of about $40 billion this year."

Pallone asked the executives whether they would commit to doing "whatever it takes" to lower prices for American consumers, including by limiting stock buybacks and dividends to shareholders. None of the six executives committed to doing so.

Scott Sheffield, the CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources, declined to dial back dividends, the quarterly payments that investors receive for owning shares. "The answer is no on dividends," Sheffield said.

Republicans on the committee blamed President Joe Biden's climate change policies for higher energy costs.

"This is the Biden price hike," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state, the committee's top Republican.

Noting that prices were increasing before Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, McMorris Rodgers said Americans "are too smart and have not fallen for this" claim by Biden and other Democrats. She called the hearing "purely political."

"Rather than deflect blame, President Biden should consider his own culpability," said Rep. H. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. "As a direct result of President Biden's anti-American energy agenda, prices have rapidly risen for more than a year."

Rising gasoline prices pose a political liability for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections in November, when the party could lose control of Congress. A recent NBC News poll showed that despite broad support for banning Russian oil imports, the majority of Americans were still worried about gas prices. Polls have shown Biden's approval ratings to be near the lowest of his presidency, at about 40%, suggesting that Americans hold him responsible even if they support some of his foreign policies.

Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have huddled to discuss legislative strategies for curbing prices at the pump in recent weeks.

One idea under consideration is to tax the "windfall" profits that oil companies have reaped amid soaring crude oil prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., one of Congress's most vocal climate advocates, has introduced a bill to impose such a tax, but its path forward is unclear.

Several Democrats sought to walk a fine line, urging the energy companies to increase oil and gas production to alleviate supply crunches in the near term, while also investing in renewable energy to address the climate crisis in the long term.

"Long term, we need to wean ourselves off of this dependence on fossil fuels," said Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash. "But in the short term, we need you to step up" by ratcheting up production.

As the House hearing wore on, a group of Senate Republicans representing oil-producing states gathered reporters for a news conference where they expressed amazement and exasperation that Democrats were now pushing energy companies to produce more gas and oil, not less.

Several made reference to an October hearing of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, where some of the same executives testified about their companies' purported role in spreading misinformation about climate change -- and faced Democratic criticism for not doing more to wean the global economy off their product.

"They're saying you need to invest more in terms of capital. Six months ago, these same House members were telling the executives, you need to commit right now to producing less oil and gas," said Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, who called Wednesday's hearing a "show trial."

Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., blamed Biden for high gas prices, citing cancellation of the Keystone XL oil pipeline and a moratorium on new drilling leases on federal lands. Walberg said he was disappointed that neither Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm nor any other administration official appeared at the House hearing "to answer for the administration's failed policies." Just 8% of the Keystone XL pipeline had been built when Biden took office, and experts say it's unlikely the project would have been operational today.

Biden has called on Congress to impose financial penalties on companies that lease public lands but don't produce oil, a request that so far has been ignored. Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to encourage mining of critical minerals for batteries in electric vehicles, part of a broader push to reduce use of fossil fuels and address climate change.

"The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now," Biden said last week in announcing the strategic oil release. Higher prices have hurt Biden's approval domestically and added billions of oil-export dollars to the Russian government as it wages war on Ukraine.

Oil companies have pledged to boost domestic production, but it is growing slowly. Executives point to supply chain and labor constraints as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, as well as investor demands for returns. They have called for more federal permits to allow additional leases.

The executives appeared virtually at the hearing in October, rather than attending in person.

Information for this article was contributed by Maxine Joselow and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post, Matthew Daly of The Associated Press and Annie Karni and Clifford Krauss of The New York Times.



