On to Gainesville

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas won its first outright SEC regular-season baseball championship since 1999 when the Razorbacks swept Florida last season at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas clinched the conference title in the final regular-season series’ second game in a 4-3 win on Charlie Welch’s pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth inning.

“We won the SEC championship with them in the other dugout last year,” Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. “They got to watch that. They remember that.” The Gators (19-10, 3-6 SEC) will be looking for payback when they open a three-game series against the No. 2 Razorbacks (22-5, 7-2) at 5 p.m. Central today at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Fla.

Arkansas, aiming for its 14th consecutive conference series win, leads the SEC West standings.

Florida has lost five consecutive SEC games, dropping its final two games against LSU at home and being swept at Georgia. The Gators lost their opener last Thursday at Georgia 7-6 when the Bulldogs scored three runs in the ninth inning. Georgia won the next two games 6-1 and 14-8.

“We’re going into a hornet’s nest,” Van Horn said. “We’re going to have to go in there and play really well to have a chance to win the series.”

Florida, ranked No. 10 in the preseason USA Today coaches poll, is No. 22 this week despite its recent struggles.

“Obviously, there’s going to be a lot of negativity about what’s going on, but we have to band together,” Gators Coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after the Georgia series. “We have a long way to go in this season. We have to get better. That’s quite obvious.

“We’ve got some really difficult weekends coming up. We’re certainly capable. We are going to go into every weekend thinking we can win, and that’s the bottom line. We can’t get caught up in the outside stuff.

“We’ve just got to stay focused on what we can control, [and] that is just trying to get better.” The Razorbacks will start senior right-hander Connor Noland (4-1, 3.05 ERA) tonight against Florida third-year sophomore left-hander Hunter Barco (5-1, 1.87 ERA). Barco, a projected first-round major league draft pick, has 58 strikeouts and 9 walks in 43 1/3 innings this season.

“We’re just going to go down there and play and try to beat Barco,” Van Horn said. “He’s really good, and we’ll see what we can do.” On Tuesday, the Razorbacks beat the University of Central Arkansas 21-9 and the Gators beat Florida A&M 13-3.

“You know it’s going to be a competitive series,” said Arkansas center fielder Braydon Webb, who hit a grand slam against UCA. “Florida has a lot of talented players on their team.

“We can’t just take them for granted. We have to keep building the momentum on our side and just take it one game at a time, because they all matter.” Van Horn said Arkansas will stick with the same rotation it has used throughout SEC play with freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (5-1, 3.62 ERA) and sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (4-0, 3.69) following Noland.

The Razorbacks’ starters will go on one fewer day’s rest than the Gators’ starters because Florida played Thursday through Saturday last week while Arkansas won two of three against Mississippi State playing Friday through Sunday.

Noland threw 104 pitches, Smith 87 and Wiggins 80.

“You just have to change their routine and speed it up,” Van Horn said. “Get them to their day before the first game where they would’ve been in six days, now you’ve got to get them there in five.” Noland went seven innings in Arkansas’ 8-1 victory over Mississippi State and held the Bulldogs to 4 hits and 1 run with 6 strikeouts and no walks.

“Connor is strong, he’s older,” Van Horn said. “We would’ve liked to, when you look back, maybe got him out a little bit earlier, but it’s the Friday game.

“You’re trying to save your bullpen, and you look over at the other dugout, and you know they can score four runs real quick on you, and you’re just kind of like, ‘Well, we’ve got to just go with him another inning.’ “If Connor pitches good, that’s great. If he doesn’t, Connor’s not going to make any excuses.” Arkansas will play for the first time in Florida Ballpark, a 7,000-seat stadium which opened last season. The $65 million facility replaced McKethan Stadium, where the Gators had played since 1949.

“It looks good on TV,” Van Horn said. “The surface, I’m sure, will be incredible. That’s what I’ve heard.

“They’ve got it fan friendly where they have some chain-link fence where the fans can sit behind the stands in the outfield. Then they have berms that seem to be pretty well packed most of the time when the weather’s good from what I’ve seen.”

Today's college baseball

No. 2 Arkansas at No. 22 Florida

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Florida Ballpark, Gainesville, Fla.

RECORDS Arkansas 22-5, 7-2 SEC; Florida 19-10, 3-6

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (4-1, 3.05 ERA); Florida LHP Hunter Barco (5-1, 1.87)

TV SEC Network

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas is 35-32 all-time against Florida, including 12-18 in Gainesville. ... The Gators have lost five consecutive SEC games against LSU and Georgia. ... Arkansas will play for the first time at Florida Ballpark, a $65 million stadium that opened last season. ... The Razorbacks have won 13 consecutive SEC series, including all 10 last season and the first three this season. Texas A&M was the last SEC team to take a series from Arkansas in the 2019 finale, when the Aggies won 2 of 3. No SEC series were played in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. ... Connor Noland and Hunter Barco are both among 45 players on the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top amateur player by USA Baseball.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Florida*, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY at Florida*, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY at Florida*, noon

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY UAPB, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY UAPB, 4 p.m.

*SEC game

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn watches from the dugout Tuesday, April 5, 2022, before the start of play against Central Arkansas at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





