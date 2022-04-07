100 YEARS AGO

April 7, 1922

• Membership of the Ku Klux Klan in Arkansas was increased more than 1,000 last night, when the largest class in the history of the organization in this state was initiated. The ceremony was held at a point near Little Rock. Among the class, it is said, were approximately 800 Little Rock men, while the others were from nearby towns. The membership of the Little Rock klan now is reported to number approximately 4,000. The initiation was witnessed by no fewer than 5,000 klansmen. They were here from all parts of the state. It is said 92 klans were represented.

50 YEARS AGO

April 7, 1972

PIGGOTT -- Clay County Sheriff Doug Batey, 48, and his deputy, Glen Archer, 35, were killed and a second deputy, Troy Key, 42, was wounded critically in an ambush Thursday at a farm home near McDougal seven miles east of here. Elbert (Bert) Grissom, 52, at whose home the shootings took place, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to kill by Prosecuting Attorney Gerald Pearson of Jonesboro. Pearson said the shooting took place between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. when the three officers went to the Grissom home in Sheriff Batey's patrol car to serve a warrant obtained by relatives after a disturbance during the night. The warrant charged Grissom with assault with intent to kill.

25 YEARS AGO

April 7, 1997

• Heavy rains that battered Arkansas Friday night and Saturday left four dead, with rivers still to crest. State officials are watching the developments closely. "You can't assess your damage until the flooding recedes," said Ray Briggler, a spokesman for the state Office of Emergency Services. "If there's problems beyond the resources of the county, they'll be requesting state assistance. With the rainfall amounts we've had in some areas, we're expecting requests for state assistance." The Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the White, Ouachita and Spring rivers, among others. At least 19 towns in the state reported rains of at least 5 inches through early Saturday, and 30 counties called the state Office of Emergency Services in Conway to report washed out roads and swamped bridges. Union County reported rains of 11 inches. But only one county -- Ouachita -- requested state aid, Briggler said.

10 YEARS AGO

April 7, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Bobby Petrino and his female passenger, a UA employee, asked a man who passed their motorcycle accident Sunday not to call 911, according to an audio recording released by the Arkansas State Police on Friday. Also Friday, state police officials said they asked Capt. Lance King to provide a summary of his role in the aftermath of the accident, which happened on north Arkansas 16 in rural Madison County. King, who coordinates the security detail for the Razorbacks, transported Petrino, 51, to a hospital after receiving a call from the coach's cell phone, according to the state police. UA Athletic Director Jeff Long put Petrino on paid administrative leave Thursday night after the release of a state police report revealed that the coach had lied about being alone in the accident. Jessica Dorrell, 25, a former UA volleyball player who was hired March 28 as the football program's student-athlete development coordinator, was on the motorcycle with Petrino, the report said. Petrino did not mention Dorrell in his public account of the accident at a news conference Tuesday. UA released a statement the day after the accident on Petrino's behalf saying no one else was involved in the accident. After the state police released the accident report, Petrino publicly acknowledged to Long and reporters that he did have a passenger. "My concern was to protect my family and a previous inappropriate relationship from becoming public," he said in Thursday's statement.